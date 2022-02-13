Century wins Big Nine Conference boys swimming and diving championship for the seventh time in 12 years

The Century boys swimming and diving team is the Big Nine Conference champions once again.

The Panthers won the conference meet for the seventh time in 12 years as Century won six of the 12 events on Saturday to win the meet going away. Century scored 411 points while Northfield and Mankato East tied for second with 291. Mayo was fourth with 261 points and John Marshall was seventh with 166.

Century senior Aidan Nord and junior Jack Homme both won two individual events and were on two winning relays.

Nord won the 50 freestyle (21.90) and 100 freestyle (48.16). Homme won the 200 freestyle (1:45.08) and 100 butterfly (52.89).

Nord and Homme teamed up with sophomore Nate Kram and senior Jameson Bargfrede to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:28.78. Nord and Homme paired with Bargfrede and freshman Owen Kelly to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:17.41.

Mayo junior Alonso Montori won the 200 Individual medley in 2:02.52 and he was second in the 100 breaststroke.

John Marshall's Jayden Edmonson was second in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Team scores

1. Century 411, 2. (tie) Northfield, Mankato East 291, 4. Mayo 261, 5. Winona 232, 6. Mankato West 178, 7. John Marshall 166, 8. Owatonna 126, 9. Red Wing 101, 10. Austin 91, 11. Faribault 67, 12. Albert Lea 40.

Individual results

(Winner, Rochester, Austin, Red Wing, Winona top 5)

200 medley relay — 1. Mankato East 1:37.74, 3. Mayo (Logan Atkinson, Alonso Montori, Aiden Johnson, Bryan Chen) 1:42.15 32, 4. Century (Andrew Linden, Nate Kram, Albert Hu, Drew Shin) 1:42.51, 5. Winona (Colin White, Julius Hanson, Jared Loos, Gavin Nelson) 1:42.76.

200 freestyle — 1. Jack Homme (Cent) 1:45.08, 2. Jayden Edmonson (JM) 1:46.01, 4. Tucker Holmes (JM) 1:48.00, 5. Owen Kelly (Cent) 1:52.53.

200 IM — 1. Alonso Montori (Mayo) 2:02.52, 2. Jensen Richard (Cent) 2:04.86, 3. Albert Hu (Cent) 2:04.94, 4. Julius Hanson (Win) 2:05.24.

50 freestyle — 1. Aidan Nord (Cent) 21.90, 3. Nate Kram (Cent) 22.32, 5. Jameson Bargfrede (Cent) 22.96.

Diving — 1. Cole Javens (ME) 329.25, 2. Kevin Bossou (JM) 311.10, 3. Tyler Gorden (RW) 301.8.

100 butterfly — 1. Jack Homme (Cent) 52.89, 2. Aiden Johnson (Mayo) 54.10, 3. Brayden Coudron (Win) 54.83.

100 freestyle — 1. Aidan Nord (Cent) 48.16, 2. Colin White (Win) 48.79, 4. Owen Kelly (Cent) 50.31, 5. Drew Shin (Cent) 50.69.

500 freestyle — 1. Will Redetzke (North) 4:50, 2. Tucker Holmes (JM) 4:51.05, 3. Ben Weingarten (Mayo) 4:59.14, 4. Bryan Chen (Mayo) 5:07.61, 5. Elijah Vieth (Win) 5:07.86.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Jack Homme, Nate Kram, Jameson Bargfrede, Aidan Nord) 1:28.78, 5. Austin (Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush, Kenny Cabeen) 1:33.99.

100 backstroke — 1. Colin White (Win) 52.98, 2. Jayden Edmonson (JM) 53.15, 4. Logan Atkinson (Mayo) 56.34, Winston Walkup (Aus) 58.06.

100 breaststroke — 1. Jens Kasten (North) 1:00.59, 2. Alonso Montori (Mayo) 1:01.93, 3. Nate Kram (Cent) 1:02.08.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Jack Homme, Owen Kelly, Jameson Bargfrede, Aidan Nord) 3:17.41, 3. Mayo (Logan Atkinson, Ben Weingarten, Bryan Chen, Alonso Montori) 3:21.59, 4. Winona (Charlie Miller, Julius Hanson, Brayden Coudron, Colin White) 3:23.82, 5. John Marshall (Tucker Holmes, Elliot Anderson, Jayden Edmonson, Andrew Ogren) 3:25.59.