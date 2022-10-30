SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Century wins Big Nine Conference meet in girls swimming and diving for third straight year

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 29, 2022 10:44 PM
ROCHESTER — Senior Emily Garrison was involved in four of Century's six wins during the Big Nine Conference meet as the Panthers rolled to their third straight league title.

The Panthers scored 439 points to easily outdistance runner-up Mayo with 290.5. Northfield was just behind Mayo with 387 points in the 12-team meet.

Garrison won two individual events and she was on two winning relays. She won the 200 individual medley in 2:11.98 and the 100 butterfly in 58.78.

Garrison teamed with senior Paige Patten and freshmen Chloe Magnuson and Sophia Blixt to win the 200 medley relay. Garrison was joined by Blixt, Katherine Homme and Patten to capture the 400 freestyle relay.

Blixt added an individual win as she posted a time of 24.40 in the 50 freestyle to nip Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian (24.67).

Century swept all three relays as the foursome of Camrynn Manento, Magnuson, Sarah Homme and Katherine Homme captured the 200 freestyle relay.

John Marshall freshman Julia Ogren posted a pair of victories as she claimed the 200 freestyle in 1:55.94 and the 100 backstroke in 59.21.

Boorjian earned Mayo's lone win as she won the 500 freestyle in 5:14.67. Austin's Olivia Walsh captured the 100 freestyle in 54.61.

Next up for the Big Nine teams are the section meets.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE MEET

Team scores

1. Century 439 2. Mayo 290.5, 3. Northfield 287, 4. Mankato West 236.5, 5. Winona 188 6. Mankato East 170, 7. Austin 164, 8. Red Wing 156, 9. John Marshall 112, 10. Owatonna 103, 11. Faribault 53, 12. Albert Lea 44.

Individual results
(Winner, Rochester, Austin, Red Wing, Winona top 5)

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:50.78, 2. Mayo (1) Elise Weingarten, Gabriella Lee, Madeline Gau, Natalie Boorjian) 1:53.63, 5. Winona (Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Makayla Finnegan, Ava Pike) 1:57.74.

200 freestyle — 1. Julia Ogren (JM) 1:55.94, 2. Patten (C) 1:58.84, 3. Sarah Homme (C) 2:02.89, 5. Chloe Weingarten (M) 2:07.35.

200 IM — 1. Garrison (C) 2:11.98, 4. Elise Weingarten (M) 2:19.45, 5. Williams (W) 2:21.86.

50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (C) 24.40, 2. Boorjian (M) 24.67, 3. Olivia Walsh (A) 24.89, 4. Katherine Homme (C) 25.31, 5. Magnuson (C) 25.80.

Diving — 1. Ayanna King (W) 316.15, 3. Reese Norton (A) 312.55, 5.Shannon Penney (JM) 308.40

100 butterfly — 1. Garrison (C) 58.78, 3. Madeline Gau (M) 1:01, 5. Magnuson (C) 1:03.10.

100 freestyle — 1. Walsh (A) 54.61, 2. Katherine Homme (C) 55.66 17, 4. Camrynn Manento (C) 57.36.

500 freestyle — 1. Boorjian (M) 5:14.67, 2. Patten (C) 5:20.87, 3. Sarah Homme (C) 5:35.71, 4. Avery Walz (M) 5:38.70.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Manento, Magnuson, Sarah Homme, Katherine Homme) 1:43.97, 2. Austin (Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Gracie Greenman, Walsh) 1:45.61,4. Red Wing (Natalie Hanson, Ari Holzer, Emma Hoppman, Kyrrah Mullaney) 1:46.62.

100 backstroke — 1. Ogren (JM) 59.21, 2. Blixt (C) 59.48, 3. Gau (M) 1:03.05, 4. Hoppman (RW) 1:03.45.

100 breaststroke — 1. Greta Kortuem (Northfield) 1:10.10 20, 2. Williams (W) 1:10.17, 4. Gabriella Lee (M) 1:11.62, 5. Mullaney (RW) 1:12.98

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Blixt, Katherine Homme, Patten) 3:39.93, 2. Mayo (Julia Behnke, Boorjian, Elise Weingarten, Gau ) 3:47.05, 5. Winona (Ava Pike, Madeline Modjeski, Harper Wolner, Williams) 3:59.09.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
