Century's Clarey to double up with Mavericks

Addison Clarey had a heck of a time picking one sport for next year when she’ll be a college freshman.

So the Rochester Century senior didn’t do it. She picked two.

Clarey made it official on Wednesday, verbally committing to Minnesota State, Mankato for the fall of 2022. There, she’ll take on her two favorite sports — soccer and track and field.

“I really have always wanted to do both,” said Clarey, an All-State soccer player last season and also All-State in track and field, with her 4x100 relay team landing second in the state meet.

“I didn’t want to choose between one or the other. So finding a place where I could do both was super important to me.”

Clarey found one at Minnesota State, Mankato, which boasts excellent programs in both of her favorite sports. Its soccer team has a No. 1 preseason ranking in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, and its track and field team finished 11th last spring at nationals.

Still, there’s no doubt where Clarey’s heart lies most. It’s the soccer pitch, where the speedy forward scored 21 goals and added six assists in leading Century to its second straight Big Nine Conference title last year.

Century's Addison Clarey runs in the 4x200-meter relay during the Big Nine Conference girls track and field meet Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

“I will focus more on soccer, and track will help me with my speed for soccer,” Clarey said. “But I want to make something of myself in track, too.”

Clarey, the daughter of Century head girls basketball coach Chadd Clarey, has been hotly drawn to soccer since her grade-school days. She’s been playing summertime traveling soccer on elite teams since then, this past summer for Southern Minnesota Select, which included a pack of players from in and around Rochester.

Clarey believes she’s on track to have her best soccer season yet.

“I’m feeling a lot stronger now, and a lot faster, too,” she said.

One thing that has eluded Clarey as a member of the Century soccer team is a trip to the state tournament. She believes this will be the year that drought ends, with a bunch of talent returning from last season.

Clarey wants her Panthers team to go out in a blaze of glory. And a year from now, she’s looking forward to finding the same kind of success in Mankato.

The Mavericks’ soccer program, she says, was the right fit. Clarey had also considered Southwest Minnesota State, Drake and Missouri Southern.

“The culture with the girls on the (Mankato) team looked really good,” Clarey said. “The team is great and so is the respect they have for their coaching staff. The campus also looks nice at Mankato, the dorms are good and it’s close to home.”