Century's Elbing set to make history at girls wrestling state tournament

Miya Elbing is used to often being the only girl in the room.

That has just about been the case for the Century eighth-grader since she fell in love with the sport of wrestling as a Kindergartner.

"Every team I have ever been on, I have been the only girl," Elbing said. "I wish that more girls would join."

She is the only girl on Century's team, and she's a good one.

Yet, times are changing as girls wrestling has become one of the fastest evolving sports in the United States.

There was more than a 30% increase in participation nationwide from the 2018-19 season to 2019-20 according to the National Federation of High Schools. That number is expected to rise when the next survey comes out, as there are now 32 states that have sanctioned a girls state wrestling tournament. Of those 32, 26 have been added since 2018.

Minnesota is one of the 32 with the MSHSL sanctioning the first girls state wrestling tournament for this season. It will coincide with the boys tournament, on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. There are four wrestlers for each weight class.

The Rochester-area saw four punch their ticket to 'The X' at the Section 1-4 meet on Feb. 19 at Hastings High School. Pine Island eighth-grader Lauren Elsmore (100-pounds), Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland sophomore Diann Smith (138) and St. Charles junior Noelle Barclay (165) all placed second, while Elbing is the lone qualifier from Rochester after placing fourth.

The top two wrestlers in each of the 12 weight classes at the section tournament advanced to the state tournament, but the 184-pound weight class in Section 5-8 did not have a wrestler, meaning more wrestlers from the Section 1-4 meet also qualified for state in that weight class.

That also meant Elbing secured her spot in history as being the first female from Rochester to qualify for the girls state tournament.

"It didn't really hit me or I didn't really understand the significance at the time," she said with a laugh.

"She's a super hard worker," Century coach Joel Messick said. "From Day 1, she wrestled right with all the boys. She works just as hard as anyone in the room. She definitely deserves it."

Elbing's qualifying is significant because although the sport is slowly but surely gaining traction around southeastern Minnesota, girls wrestling is having a bit of a tougher time getting going in Rochester. Elbing was one of just two wrestlers from Century, John Marshall and Mayo to compete in the section meet. John Marshall sophomore Evangale Chittanvong was the other, placing fourth at 107.

By comparison, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland had six girls participate in sections and Byron had four.

Messick is hoping Elbing qualifying for state will be a jolt moving forward.

"We have a few girls coming through our youth program," Messick said. "So I think it'll give them something to work towards, knowing that Miya made it to the state tournament, knowing that they have some recognition, they have something to work for. And I think that's where you'll start to see the numbers grow, because the younger girls in our youth, you see a lot of girls quit because there's nothing more than the high school season."

And with more events like the tournament Pine Island held this season, its first all-girls tournament — which was a resounding success with more than 20 teams and 100 individuals from all corners of the state — it's only a matter of time before more and more girls opt for wrestling.

That will be especially true if Elbing continues to be a good ambassador for the sport.

"I talk to girls at school and there's been some girls that have talked about joining wrestling," Elbing said. "I keep trying to push people. It's an awesome sport. It's super fun. We just need more people to join."

The more girls joining means hopefully more girls for Elbing to wrestle against. This season, she had to wrestle boys most of the time on junior varsity. It can be frustrating at times to go against them, but Elbing picked up a pair of wins during the regular season and has been constantly improving.

That's in part because of the guys in the room — where she has merged herself as part of the team. She admits it took a few minutes that first day of the season, but she has felt a part of the team every step of the way.

"At first they were like kind of awkward," Elbing said. "Then I just started warming up and they started warming up. Now we just joke around all the time."

That's what helped make this year that much more enjoyable. Now, Elbing is hoping to end it with a bang in St. Paul.

She faces Chisago City senior Myia Teeselink (14-15) in the later part of session five on Saturday.

"I'm super excited, but I can't get too cocky," Elbing said. "Every match, I got to have the mindset that I have to fight six minutes or more."