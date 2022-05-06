Century's Gordon a lethal mix of strength, grace and relentlessness

Penelopea Gordon has the kind of graceful, powerful stride that leaves onlookers gaping.

Like watching Steph Curry shoot a jump shot. There’s a gorgeousness to it that borders on breathtaking.

It's tough to take one’s breath away simply by striding out. But Century senior Gordon pulls it off.

“Penelopea has a beautiful stride,” Century girls track and field coach Kris Allen said. “And she’s just fast.”

Gordon might close her high school career as the fastest 800 runner ever at Century.

And that’s saying something. Jenny Guibert was a huge star for the Panthers a decade ago and owns the 800 school record of 2:13.34, set in 2013.

Gordon has her sights on it. And when the senior does that, look out. She tends to get what she wants. The best evidence of that came one year ago in the state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Century's Penelopea Gordon prepares for the 800-meter run during the state Class AA girls track and field meet Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Running the final leg for her 4x800 relay team, Gordon gobbled up what looked like an impossible distance to finally pass the girl in front of her. That allowed her team to win its heat and finish seventh overall, landing state medals around the necks of Gordon and relay teammates Gracie Shannon, Sophia Trabuco and Kennedy Speer.

“When I heard someone say ‘you can pass her!’ I put the wheels down and had to go,” Gordon said at the time. “When I see someone in front of me, I do my best to run them down.”

It was a breathtaking memory maker.

Gordon did her best to leave another indelible mark this past Saturday in the Hamline Elite Meet, an invitation-only gathering of the top track and field athletes in the state. Gordon showed she belonged after last year’s state-meet accomplishments, not only with that staggering chase-down effort in the 4x800 relay, but by finishing finishing ninth in the open 800 with a 2:17.60 time.

Gordon isn’t one to cheat herself when it comes to goal setting, and there was no cheating on Saturday. Gordon wanted to win at Hamline University and in so doing, beat last year’s state 800 champion Zoie Dundon, a fellow senior from Burnsville.

After listening to her aggressive pre-race music choice, “Bad Reputation” by 1980’s female hard-rocker Joan Jett, Gordon was in the right mindset. Gordon gives off a vibe once that song is done and her earbuds have been removed. At least she hopes so.

“I want people to be scared of me,” Gordon said with half a laugh.

No doubt she made the 800 field nervous with the way she went out, immediately assuming the lead. And she kept everyone scared almost to the end.

It wasn’t until there were just 50 meters left on a cool, windy and rainy day that Dundon and Wayzata’s Teegan Anderson finally edged ahead of Gordon. Dundon finished in 2:14.16, Anderson in 2:16.29 and Gordon in a personal-best 2:16.52.

That race epitomized Gordon.

“She is a competitor; you just have to watch her run,” Allen said. “She’s not afraid of anyone, and she’s relentless. That relentlessness is one of those areas you just can’t coach. I’ve only had a handful of kids like that, with the mindset that they want to take it to the rest of the field. They don’t want to sit back.”

Also a strong soccer player in the fall, Gordon made sure she didn’t sit back this winter, either. She worked out harder than she ever has, preparing for her final high school track and field season and also for next year, when she’ll run track at Division I St. Mary’s College of California.

“I’m very excited about that — excited for the competition, being a college athlete and also about seeing the other side of the country,” Gordon said.

But what she's currently most primed for is the opportunities to do head-turning things at the high-school level over the next six weeks.

She wants that Century program record in the 800 and believes she’s going to get it.

She also wants something else.

“I want to win a state championship,” Gordon said. “It would be huge if it happened. I’d be absolutely ecstatic. But I think it is doable.”