Cross country: Century's Hanenberger fights off difficult conditions to claim second straight all-city title

ROCHESTER — Jazzlyn Hanenberger had to adjust her game plan a bit on the fly on Tuesday.

As she began to prepare to defend her title at the Rochester All-City Cross Country Championships, the Century sophomore distance runner did not see John Marshall standout Abi Tri.

Hanenberger had planned to keep pace with Tri but the standout eighth-grader, who was coming off titles at the Jim Flim and Ev Berg invites, sat out the race after feeling under the weather during warm-ups.

It opened the door for Hanenberger.

She didn't miss the opportunity, fighting off windy conditions to be the only one to finish under 20 minutes and win her second consecutive all-city title on Tuesday at Century High School.

John Marshall junior Ryana Mathis was Hanenberger's only challenger on the day, placing second (20:11.47), followed by Century sophomore Sophia Comfere (20:38.13), Lourdes junior Abigail Oxentenko (20:42.88) and Century junior Addy Crow (20:50.01).

The Panthers won the team title with 23 points. Lourdes finished second (49), followed by Mayo (90) and John Marshall (96) and Schaeffer Academy (132).

"I'm so, so happy right now," Hanenberger said. "I really wanted this and I just pushed and got it."

Hanenberger (19:50.2) started fast, jumping out ahead of the mosh pit at the starting line to gain the lead in the first 50 feet.

It's a lead she refused to relinquish.

Grinding through consistent 15-20 miles per hour winds, Hanenberger was a machine, even if there were times where she didn't particularly feel like it.

"When you are pushing against that wind, it is so hard to push against that when you are running fast," Hanenberger said. "So tough."

Century's Jazzlyn Hanenberger runs during the Rochester All-City Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Century High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

It was a bit tougher not to be going up against John Marshall's Tri. The eighth-grader has won three of the five meets she raced in this year, including the prestigious Mayo invite.

Hanenberger admitted she was disappointed her and Tri didn't get the chance to battle it out this time.

"I wanted someone to run with and I didn't get anyone to run with so that was kind of disappointing, Hanenberger said. "I was hoping to run with her."

Tri's teammate Ryana Mathis did her best to keep up with Hanenberger, staying about 10-15 feet behind the Century runner for the first two miles. Then, Hanenberger found an extra gear on the turn around mile two that proved to be the difference.

Still, for the junior Mathis — someone who is in their first year of cross country — it was an impressive performance and one she is proud of.

"It was a struggle, but I'm glad I pushed through," Mathis said.

Gwaltney wins boys title

Mayo junior Ryan Gwaltney reacts after finishing first at the Rochester All-City Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Century High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Mayo junior Ryan Gwaltney knew this year's all-city meet was his to lose.

And on Tuesday, he brought those expectations to fruition, placing first on the boys side in dominating fashion with a time of 16:50.19 — nearly a minute ahead of teammate Maxwell Parney (17:42.39).

The Spartans also won the team title with 27 points, comfortably ahead of second-place John Marshall (58).

Gwaltney admitted his time was a bit slower than he would have liked, but those aforementioned windy conditions and the fact he was running essentially by himself, made it tough.

"I had no one to draft off and it hurt," Gwaltney said. "That back half, the first hill and then the wind hit, it just killed me. But I mean, it felt good."

Gwaltney's victory comes on the heels of a personal best time of 15:46.5 and a fifth-place finish at the Ev Berg invite on Oct. 6. He feels he's gearing up at the right time as the regular season winds down. He was a state-qualifier last year and aims to do better than his 96th place finish.

"It's been a great season," Gwaltney said. "I saw a big PR last week, so this week, I didn't do as well, but I'm happy with it. I'm hoping to be top-15 at state or something like that this year and hoping to win conference. We will see how it goes."

