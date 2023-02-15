99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Century's Krych gets taste of state Alpine Ski meet, now he wants more

Century sophomore Soren Krych tumbled on his first of two runs in the state Alpine Ski meet at Giants Ridge. That got him disqualfied but it also whet his appetite for more the next two seasons.

Krych 1.jpg
Century sophomore Soren Krych competed in an earlier meet this season in this file photo. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, Krych competed in the state Alpine Ski meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
By Staff reports
February 14, 2023 09:25 PM
BIWABIK — Rochester Alpine Ski team member Soren Krych was disqualified on Tuesday as the Century sophomore took part in the Alpine Ski state meet at Giants Ridge.

Krych, a first-timer at state, had trouble in the first one-fourth of the first of two runs and ended up spilling into some protective netting.

Krych was the only Rochester skier to have qualified for the state meet.

“The name of the game for me at state was to not hold back,” Krych said. “There was one tricky part of the course and I think I thought too hard about it.”

Krych was allowed to go on the second run. He made it through it but was bogged down by some heavy rain that hit the course 30 minutes before he took off.

Fellow Big Nine Conference racer Leo Demars of Mankato West fared well, finishing 12th in the meet.

Krych is using his own time at the meet as motivation for the next two years. He’d love to get back to state.

“It was amazing to be a part of it,” he said. “I think being here shows that I can compete at the next level. I want to come back next year and deliver.”

