Century's Krych listened and learned en route to state ski meet

ROCHESTER — It was in watching Soren Krych do the little things, the boring and the tedious, that Rochester Alpine Ski coach Nick Sargent knew that the Rochester Century sophomore could have a special season.

It took no time for Sargent to take notice.

“The first five days of the season, we don’t do gate training,” Sargent said. “What we do is slow and boring, and it’s common for kids to not put a full effort into those drills. But these (form) drills are what all great skiers do.”

Krych had previously been one to mostly yawn his way through that first week, paying little attention to minute details and not fully engaging until it was time to start flying down hills.

But when this Rochester Alpine Ski season began the end of November, the Century sophomore put Sargent on immediate notice that this would be a new Krych.

Each and every drill was carried out by him to the fullest.

Sargent’s delight was palpable.

“He was hitting everything just the way I wanted,” Sargent said. “I remember saying to him, ‘Hey Soren, you’ve decided to commit yourself to the drills.’ ”

Soren Krych

Always an enjoyable and smiley kid to be around, Sargent never took it personally when Krych’s attention to detail fell short in years past. But he was delighted by his new approach and was all but certain where it came from.

Krych had his most disappointing season ever as a freshman, his third year on the team. That it came just as he’d figured he was about to take things to a new level and possibly even advance to the state meet, made it all the tougher to take.

Krych came nowhere close to state. In fact, thanks to spills by him in almost every race that season, he didn’t even do enough to earn a varsity letter.

Some soul searching was in order.

Krych came through.

“I think last year I was overestimating my own abilities,” Krych said. “State was a goal of mine, but I didn’t ski smart. I felt I could do things by myself, and that is definitely not possible. You need the support of your team, coaches, parents. I had to humble myself and listen to (Sargent) better. He’s a great coach.”

Not only did Krych enter this season bent on committing himself completely to coaching, but he also got some off-season skiing under his belt.

That happened this summer, Krych spending a week at a ski camp at Mount Hood, Ore.

It took him to a new level. The additional ski time paid dividends as did the analytical film work that the camp offers.

In addition, Krych also got in the weight room prior to this winter season, rounding himself into ideal shape.

Put it all together and the result is what’s in front of him Tuesday, Krych set to compete in his first state Alpine Ski meet, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Krych got there thanks to a stellar performance one week ago in the Section 6 meet at Buck Hill in Burnsville. He finished 11th in the massive 18-team meet, the top 15 skiers advancing.

Having learned his lesson from last year, he tried to go fast, but not too fast. Krych has found his sweet spot when it comes to competing, and with it has stayed on his skis in all but one race this season.

When he’d safely made it down both runs in the section meet, finishing plenty fast enough to advance to state — the only Rochester boy or girl skier to do it — Krych’s smile was dazzling.

The Century sophomore had listened, learned, worked and then performed.

Never had he felt more satisfaction.

“This feels amazing,” Krych said. “I’ve wanted this for a good amount of time. It’s great to see hard work pay off. I feel like I deserve to be here, but I am so grateful for the opportunity.”

