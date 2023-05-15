Century's Morgan Erickson utilizing the lessons from being an umpire into one of the top players in the area

ROCHESTER — At the age of 12, Morgan Erickson saw a friend or two officiating other sports.

That got her thinking.

She figured most of her time was already being spent at the softball diamond, so why not step behind the plate and call balls and strikes for a little bit of cash?

For a middle-schooler at the time, $20-30 might as well have been a $100 bill.

Turns out the money she received was just the cherry on top; the relationships and the better understanding of the game she developed were second to none.

“Having a job related to softball is just fun,” Erickson said. “Then umpiring over the years, it's fun seeing these girls I saw and watching them grow and become good ball players. It’s cool.”

Erickson often umpires the lower levels, U-10, U-12, and has quickly earned a well-respected reputation.

In October of 2021, the Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association named Erickson the first-ever recipient of the Braxton Raymond Memorial Umpire of the Year award, which recognizes one umpire yearly for their dedication and contributions to the Rochester-area softball community.

Morgan Erickson has been named the recipient of the first Braxton Raymond Memorial RYFSA Umpire of the Year Award. Contributed

The award was established in memory of Braxton Raymond — a former ASA/USA umpire for five years with RYFSA and a 2016 graduate of Kasson-Mantorville High School. He passed away at age 22 on Oct. 9, 2019, due to complications from brain cancer.

Erickson was more than honored.

“I was definitely surprised,” she said. “That was the first year they did it too, so to be able to be the first one to receive the award was really cool.”

Of course at times, it’s not always sunshine and rainbows.

As many have witnessed, adults' behavior at sporting events isn't always the best. Erickson has had to deal with difficult parents and coaches at times.

“There's always going to be bad parents, who think their kids are playing DI at age 10, right?” Erickson said. “You just have to rely on your skills, and just tune them out and do your job.”

She said, too, that aspect helps her on the ball diamond when she's playing, providing composure and patience for the ups and downs softball can bring.

It’s also given her more respect for those who call the game, giving her a unique perspective as a teenager — one that many adults need to learn.

“It definitely gives me more (of) an understanding and appreciation,” Erickson said. “It’s a tough job, because before I didn't realize how tough it was to call high and low strikes and balls, and have a consistent zone. And also, it gave me more understanding for those calls at first; those safe/out calls are a lot more difficult to call than I ever thought they were. It’s cool and interesting to see the other side of the game."

For those who know her, it’s that perspective that truly makes Erickson one of a kind.

“It's been an honor and a pleasure to coach her, to say the least,” said Century coach Stacy Svihel. “I mean, this program has been blessed through her leadership. On and off the field. She's an all-state and all-academic athlete, too, which makes life as a coach easy. She really is kind of like that, that go-getter and that starter for us and when she's on, she just gets us all going.”

Century’s Morgan Erickson pitches during a softball game against Mayo on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

“It has been such a privilege to be a part of Morgan’s softball journey because she is one of the hardest working pitchers/players out there,” said Pine Island coach Kim Jones, who works with Erickson in the off-season. “It has been (great) to see her development from 10U to varsity ball and her passion still inspires me every time I watch her play. She is a player/person who any coach would be lucky to have on the team."

Combined with an impressive work-ethic, Erickson has become one of the top players in the area.

The junior right-hander has been spectacular in the circle, with a sub-1.25 ERA and twice as many strikeouts as innings pitched. She was simply terrific in a 2-0 win over rival Mayo on Tuesday, May 9, allowing just three hits with 13 strikeouts in seven shutout innings against a solid Spartans’ squad.

Yet, Erickson is just as good at the dish, hitting better than .440, while getting on base more than once every two at-bats to set the tone as the leadoff hitter. Simply put there isn’t much, she seemingly can’t do.

“She’s always just been that player that kind of stood out,” Svihel said. “I mean, her arm is probably one of the strongest in the conferences, pitching- and fielding-wise. Her bat is super explosive and that has shown time and time again.”

Century’s Morgan Erickson slides into third base as Mayo’s Chelsea Putzier gets a glove on her during a softball game on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

She is doing it for a Century team that is playing some good ball right now.

After starting the season 1-6, the Panthers have won their last five games with impressive shutout victories over Northfield and Mayo. It has Century confident heading into the final week of the regular season that features matchups against Byron and Northfield.

“We want to end the regular season on a high note,” Erickson said. “Get as many wins as we can here and then bring that momentum into sections. Bring our best game and get deep into sections.”