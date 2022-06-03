SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Century's Nelson a pole-vault winner in Section 1AAA meet; Stewartville throwers shine in 1AA meet

Century's Nathan Nelson once again showed himself to be a serious state-title contender in the pole vault, easily winning the event in the Section 1AAA meet.

All City Track Meet
Century junior Nathan Nelson set a personal record of 15 feet in the pole vault during the All-City track-and-field meet hosted by John Marshall on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
June 03, 2022 12:08 AM
LAKEVILLE — Century junior Nathan Nelson continues to show what a force he is in the pole vault.

Nelson didn’t match his recent prodigious 15-feet effort in the pole vault on Thursday in the first day of the two-day Section 1AAA track-and-field meet at Lakeville South. But he still came out a champion in the state-qualifying meet, clearing 14-feet-9.

Second place went to Mayo’s Cayden Holcomb, at 12-9. The top two finishers in each event advance to next week’s state meet at St. Michael/Albertville.

Most of Thursday’s action was preliminaries, though the 3,200 was run as a final for boys and girls, and they had three field events apiece that were finals.

Mayo had a champion in the boys triple jump. Senior Haih Marial sailed 44-feet-3 1/2 to win the event.

Mayo had a strong showing in the shot put, with Gideon Heng finishing second (50-3) and Ethan Kramer third (48-2).

The John Marshall girls had a champion on Thursday. Seventh-grader Abigail Tri won the 3,200 in 11:22.10.

Century’s Madison Habberstad won the long jump, going 17-7. Mayo’s Farah Salama was second (17-3), Century’s Sarrah Lindner third (17-1) and Mayo’s Hannah Hanson fourth (16-10 1/2).

Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. at Lakeville South, are the remainder of the finals in the Section 1AAA boys and girls meets at Lakeville South.

Complete meet results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/473699/results/all

Stewartville boys rule the shot put

In the Section 1AA meet, Stewartville dominated the shot-put competition. The Tigers’ Peyton Byrne won it with a 52-5 heave and teammate Torasbjorn Lunaas was second (48-11 3/4).

P-E-M’s Ashton Kisch was just behind, with a 47-9 3/4 toss.

P-E-M’s Nick Walch won the pole vault (12-3). Winona’s Myles Rasmussen finished second in the 3,200 with a 10:31.12 time.

In the Section 1AA girls meet, Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar captured the high jump, going 5-1. Austin’s Olivia Walsh was second, also clearing 5-1. Byron’s Paige Halder landed third (5-0).

In the long jump, Red Wing’s Cadence Thorson was the winner (16-3 3/4). P-E-M’s Lauren Rott won the discus with a fine throw of 130-5. Winona’s Shay Berlin-Burns was second (122-1).

Saturday, starting at 3:30 p.m. at Lakeville South, are the remainder of the finals in the Section 1AAA boys and girls meets at Lakeville South.

Complete results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/473694/results/all

Related Topics: 2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS BOYS TRACK AND FIELDGIRLS TRACK AND FIELDROCHESTERMINNESOTA
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
