Century's Nelson poises up, lands second at state in pole vault

ST. MICHAEL — There was a scary stretch for Nathan Nelson on Thursday in the Class AAA state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The Century junior was considered one of three favorites in the pole vault, the others Jack Helmich of Wayzata and Waconia’s Travis Reighard. All three train together in the offseason in the Twin Cities.

Nelson’s best vault this season had been 15 feet.

But on Thursday, it looked like he might not make it over 13-9. He missed on his first two tries there. One more miss, and the competition would have been over for him.

“It was definitely really stressful,” Nelson said. “But I took a few deep breaths, closed my eyes and then gave it everything I had.”

Everything he had was easily enough to sail over the bar on attempt No. 3. And everything he had was enough to eventually do something much bigger than that.

Nelson finished the competition having cleared 15 feet. That allowed him his highest state finish yet, as he landed second overall. Reighard won it with his 15-3 clearance, while Helmich was third, having more misses at 15 feet than Nelson.

“I am sure happy,” Nelson said. “Any day that you clear 15 feet, it’s a good day. I was hoping to place first or second, and I did that.”

It marked the second straight big-time performance at state for Nelson. A year ago, he entered with a personal-best vault of 13 feet. Then, in the state meet, he increased that by 1 foot, 3 inches, going 14-3 to finish third.

Nelson is at his best when it matters most.

“I feel like I work well under pressure,” Nelson said. “There is a different energy at the bigger meets. It’s so much fun to be here and see all of these people. And when it’s good competition like this, that helps a lot.”

• Mayo senior Cayden Holcomb went 12-6 in the pole vault. That was good for ninth place.

Habberstad guts it out

Century’s Maddison Habberstad had an exhausting first day in the two-day Class AAA meet, which concludes Saturday with a majority of the finals.

The junior took part in three events — the long jump, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay. The latter two were preliminary races.

The toughest part for Habberstad was the timing of the events. All were squeezed into about a 2-hour time frame.

Still, Habberstad made it work. She managed a 17-5 long jump, which was good for sixth overall, and ran legs on Century relay teams that both easily qualified for Saturday’s finals. Her 4x100 team had the second-best qualifying time (48.57) and her 4x200 team was sixth best (1:43.98).

“I think I did well,” said Habberstad, who was seventh at state last year in the long jump when she went 17-2 3/4. “I got a higher finish this time than last year, which was good. But I still feel like I could have jumped further had I not had to do the 4x100 and 4x200. It was a lot.”

Still, Habberstad wasn’t complaining. She’s thrilled to be a part of those relays, both of which have a chance to finish first Saturday.

• Mayo’s Farah Salama was 13th in the long jump (16-8 1/2).

Comfere sets school, city record

It was only in the preliminaries, but Century senior Max Comfere set things on fire Thursday. Comfere did it by sprinting to a time of 21.32 in the 200. Not only did it win the race, but it was the 10th-fastest 200 time ever in Minnesota and also a Century and Rochester record.

Not bad for a guy who took up track for the first time this spring.

“It feels great, but I knew I had it in me,” said Comfere, who was also third in the 100 prelims with a 10.87 time. “I’d never run a fresh 200 before, because I’d always run the 400 before it. I told (Century coach Kyle Riggott) that I thought I could run a 21.4. But I admit, I did shock myself a little bit with a 21.3.”

Riggott noted that he and the Century sprinting coaches had been working on refining Comfere’s 200 this past week.

It made a difference.

“We dialed in some things this week for his start to the 200,” Riggott said. “Max is ambitious and he went out and got that one. I knew his time would be good and likely his best today, but I was shocked that it went that well for him.”

• John Marshall junior Michael Nicometo was also entered in the 200 and 100. Nicometo finished sixth in the 200 prelims (21.86) and 10th in the 100 prelims (11.05). The top nine finishers in preliminaries advance to Saturday’s finals.

Notables

• Mayo’s Yaih Marial was coming off his top performance ever in the triple jump, having gone 44-3 1/2 in the Section 1AAA meet. Marial couldn’t match that Thursday, settling for a 42-9 1/4 distance for 12th overall. Minneapolis South’s Hakeem Ford won it with a spectacular 47-8 clearance. Marial will compete in the high jump on Saturday. He enters as the top seed, having gone 6-7 in the Section 1AAA meet.

• Gideon Heng threw the shot put 49-5 1/4 Thursday. That landed the Mayo senior 13th overall.

• John Marshall 3,200 runner Abigail Tri turned in an 11:47.55 time. That was good for 14th in the girls race, which was conducted as a final. Tri is just a seventh-grader.

• The chances of winning an 800 state title still look promising for Mayo’s Penelopea Gordon. The senior ran a 2:13.28 preliminary time, good for third place. Burnsville’s Zoie Dundon was first, at 2:10.96.

