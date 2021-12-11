Century's Nord emerging from the shadows

Aidan Nord is ready. Ready to emerge on his own and be a leader for the Century boys swimming and diving team.

Nord is now a senior, a team captain and a seasoned veteran. But during his tenure with the Panthers, he has always been the little brother of Owen Nord, a standout who graduated from Century last spring.

“It will be a while before anyone can fill his shoes,” Aidan Nord said. “He was a great asset to our team and any team that he would go on and join.”

Owen Nord is now a freshman at the Colorado School of Mines, a Division II school with a strong swimming program, located in Golden, Colo. That makes Aidan the senior Nord on this year’s Century team.

“He’s following in his brother’s footsteps,” Century coach Linda Freeman said of Aidan. “His times are very fast and he’s finally stepped out of his brother’s shadow and now it’s his turn to prove what he’s got.”

Nord learned plenty from his older brother over the years and he now hopes to impart that wisdom on his teammates.

“He encouraged me to work harder at practice and not slack off as much,” Nord said. “Just work as hard as I can and to the best of my abilities.”

Freeman said Nord has grown stronger in recent years and that has increased his speed and confidence in the pool.

Nord has sprouted about six inches since his sophomore year and he is now 6-feet tall.

“I’ve definitely gotten faster over the course of the last two years,” Nord said. “I’ve been able to drop time in all of my events. I’ve been more or less been able to catch up to my brother.”

Aidan Nord now finds himself as the older brother on the Century team. One of his younger brothers, Everett, is an eighth-grader and a member of the swimming and diving team.

“I encourage him to work hard,” Nord said. “I encourage both my younger brothers to work hard at swimming. It’s a great sport and you get a lot out of it.”

Working hard is also the advice he will dish out to the rest of his teammates.

“I hope by the end of the season, that’s what most of the younger guys take out of it, if they work hard they can get better and improve and be more successful in the sport,” Nord said.

Nord’s hard work really started to show at the end of his junior season. While Owen Nord was earning individual and relay state berths, Aidan managed to earn a spot on Century’s 200 freestyle relay that was a state-meet qualifier.

“When you’ve got an older brother who is that good, it’s hard to fight for your own space,” Freeman said. “But he more than held his own in that time the last couple of years. But he really broke out last year for sections.”

Freeman said Nord is starting to excel in the backstroke and butterfly as well as the freestyle. Nord would like to swim in every event at some point during the upcoming regular season. But when it comes time for the postseason, he will stick to the freestyle sprint races, the 50 and 100.

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve definitely focused more on sprinting events and less on my longer events,” Nord said. “I enjoy sprinting more than swimming distance (events).”

This season his goal is to earn a state berth as part of two relays as well as his two individual events.

“He loves the relays,” Freeman said. “Most of the guys do, but Aidan really does.”

Nord also wants the Panthers to have high finishes at the Big Nine Conference and Section 1AA postseason meets.

“I think that puts a little bit of pressure on me and the other captains this year,” he said. “We have to encourage our team to do as well as possible. Because if they don’t train hard enough in practice or put in the effort, then we won’t show any results.”

Nord wants to swim at the next level and appears to be headed for that path in college.

“I have been accepted into three different colleges and all three of them said I would be able to swim for their team,” Nord said. The schools are at the Division II and III level.