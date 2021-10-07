Century's Sargent an upset No. 1 singles champion in Big Nine meet

Century’s Paige Sargent came up big on Saturday at the Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoor Site, winning the Big Nine Conference Tournament girls tennis title at No. 1 singles.

Sargent, a junior, pulled off an upset in the final, beating Mayo freshman Claire Loftus 5-7, 6-2, 7-4 (pro set). Loftus is ranked No. 5 in Class AA. Sargent is currently unranked but has spent time in the top 10.

Loftus had beaten Sargent 6-2, 6-2 earlier this season.

At No. 2 singles, Century also finished as the champion. Julia Baber downed Mayo’s Sutton Julsrud 6-3, 6-1 in that final.

Mayo, ranked No. 2 in the state, had champions at No. 3 singles (Aoife Loftus), No. 4 singles (Malea Diehn), No. 1 doubles (Audrey Aney and Nandini Iyer), No. 2 doubles (Jorden Ruskell and Keely Ryder) and No. 3 doubles (Charlotte Colby and Ella Dozois).

BIG NINE MEET

No. 1 singles

Finals Paige Sargent (Century) def. Claire Loftus (Mayo) 5-7, 6-2, (7-4). Third place: L. Douglas (Mankato West) def. O. Herzog (Owatonna) 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 singles

Final: Julia Baber (Century) def. Sutton Julsrud (Mayo) 6-3, 6-1. Third place: P. Douglas (Mankato West) def. A. Roe (Red Wing) 6-0, 6-3.

No. 3 singles

Final: Aoife Loftus (Mayo) def. O. McDermott (Owatonna) 6-0, 6-3. Third place: M. Schreiber (Mankato West) def. Kathleen Thompson (Century) 6-3, 6-4.

No. 4 singles

Final: Malea Diehn (Mayo) def. E. Herzog (Owatonna) 6-2, 6-1. Third place: Reetu Gurung (Century) def. Reetu Lowe (Mankato West) 6-2, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles

Final: Audrey Aney/Nandini Iyer (Mayo) def. Graff/Grant (Northfield) 6-2, 6-2. Third place: Zoey Chen/Jenny Yan (Century) def. Meyer/Meyer (Red Wing) 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles

Final: Jorden Ruskell/Keely Ryder (Mayo) def. Sarah Nevenheim/Sarah Yilma (Century) 6-4, 6-0. Third place: Johnson/Johnson (Red Wing) def. Gunderson/Keisel (Winona) (no score provided)

No. 3 doubles

Final: Charlotte Colby/Ella Dozois (Mayo) def. Steinfeldt/Styba (Winona) (no score provided). Third place: Roesner/Wasieleski (Owatonna) def. Corley/Downs (Mankato West) (no score provided)