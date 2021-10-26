Century's Sargent, Baber hoping to contend for state doubles title
The Class A and Class AA girls individual state tennis tournaments begin on Wednesday and end Thursday. The best shot for a state title out of southeastern Minnesota figures to be the doubles combination of Century's Paige Sargent and Julia Baber.
State Tennis Tournament
CLASS A INDIVIDUALS MEET
When, where: Thursday, Friday at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center, Minneapolis.
Singles players to watch: Lourdes junior Ryann Witter (20-2) is seeded third in singles. Teammate Ana Medina (17-5), an eighth-grader, is in the same backet and is unseeded. Also in the same bracket is No. 2 seed Ancele Dolensek of Minnehaha Academy. Dolensek (18-1) is a former Century player. The top seed in singles is Minnehaha Academy’s Isabelle Einess. The sophomore is unbeaten (19-0).
CLASS AA INDIVIDUALS
When, where: Thursday, Friday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.
Singles players to watch: Mayo freshman Claire Loftus drew the No. 4 seed. Just twice beaten this season, Loftus cruised to the Section 1AA title and is at state for the second time, the first in 2019 (there was no state tournament in 2020). Loftus lost her only two state matches that year. Stewartville freshman Chloe Regal (18-3) has also reached the state meet by virtue of her second-place finish in the section tournament. She and Loftus are in opposite brackets. The No. 1 seed is Maple Grove’s Zoe Adkins. The No. 2 seed is Minnetonka junior Sarah Shahbaz
Doubles players to watch: The Century combination of senior Julia Baber and junior Paige Sargent are seeded second. Those two landed second at state in doubles in 2019. Sargent represents one of Loftus’ two losses in singles this season. This is Baber/Sargent’s fourth time playing doubles together at state. The No. 1 seed is senior Anika Elvestrom and sophomore Karina Elvestrom of Minnetonka.
— Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin