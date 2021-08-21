Century's Sargent guided on and off court by her father's memory

Six years ago, Rochester Century tennis standout Paige Sargent lost as influential of a person as she’s had in her life.

That was her father, Daniel Sargent.

Daniel died unexpectedly at the age of 46 of an acute illness. He’d been the Chair of the Division of Biomedical Statistics and Information at Mayo Clinic. His research in the area of oncology clinical trials stood out, where he served as the group statistician for the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology.

But more important to Paige than any of that was the way he made her think and how he acted as her guide.

The Century junior was 10 at the time of his death.

“My dad was a big influence on me,” said Paige, Century's No. 1 tennis player, who’s about to begin her fifth year on the Panthers' varsity. “He taught me so much about life. We’d always go out and hit (tennis) balls together. But the thing I miss most about him was the late-night talks we’d have about life and the meaning of life. He taught me lots of lessons. But the biggest lesson he taught me was to be kind and to have empathy.

“He influenced me a lot. He still does.”

Josh Heiden has been Century’s girls tennis coach for all five of Sargent’s varsity years. He’s witnessed her father’s influence.

Every season, he says Daniel’s message of empathy seems to resonate more with her.

“Paige has become more team orientated and more selfless in her attitude every year,” Heiden said. “It is the day-to-day stuff she does in practices, motivating the other players by pumping them up. As a coach, it’s what you hope for. But it’s been great to see her improving both on and off the court these last four or five years.”

Paige, who also gives her mom, Becky Sargent, huge credit for guiding her, says it’s simple acts that pay off most with her teammates and friends.

“I think having empathy is one of my better qualities,” she said. “A lot of times, I’ll just text a teammate to see how they’re doing. I think I understand how people are feeling, the best ways to help them and how to be there for them. Part of that is having been through what I have with my dad dying.”

As much as her off-the-court work has been impressive, Sargent has also accomplished plenty on it.

Again, it’s been a steady zoom for her, with her game taking a leap every year. She and close friend Julia Baber, now a Century senior, have reached the state individual tournament in doubles every year since Sargent was a seventh-grader. They had their best finish in 2019, landing second overall. There was no state tournament last year due to COVID-19 rules.

Sharing the tennis court with Baber has been special for Sargent. She plans on doing it again to end this season, with the duo hoping to come home with a state doubles title in their final go at it.

“Julia and I have a close bond, and I love competing with her and sharing those memories,” Sargent said. “It just makes us closer. Julia is one of the nicest people I’ve ever known. She always sees the bright side of things.”

Sargent will eventually go down as among the best players that Century has known. That can be attributed to her constant work at the game and her taking on lessons and tournaments year-round.

Sargent is pleased that her serve has surged in the last number of months, as has the power on her groundstrokes. Weight lifting has given both a jump. So has agility training.

Now it’s time to put it on display as she’ll assume the No. 1 singles spot for the first time in her career. Sargent says she’s ready. But she’s ready to do more than play well. She’s also ready to take on the game just as her dad would have wished.

“My dad just wanted me to do my best and realize that winning isn’t the most important thing,” Sargent said. “The process is more important than the outcome. So is being mentally tough and kind on and off the court.”