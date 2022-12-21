Century's third-period outburst spoils JM's party

(Editor's note: This story will be updated later tonight with comments from coaches and players.)

ROCHESTER — Rochester Century saved its best for last, crashing its rival's party on Tuesday night at the Rochester Recreation Center.

On a night when the 1977 Rochester John Marshall state championship hockey team was honored, Century snapped a tie by scoring five third-period goals in a 7-2 Big Nine Conference victory against JM.

More than a dozen members of the JM state title team — still the only Rochester high school hockey team to win a state championship — were introduced prior to the game. A Rockets jersey — No. 77 — was retired in the team's honor, and one of the team's captains and leading scorers, Scott Lecy, dropped a ceremonial first puck.

The current version of the Rockets went toe-to-toe with Century for two periods.

John Marshall’s Adam Hegrenes faces off against Century’s Jack Ottman during a boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead just 8:44 into the game on the first two of Aiden Emerich's four goals.

JM (1-3-1 Big Nine, 3-3-1 overall) responded, though, as JT Veney forced a turnover in the offensive zone, skated it into the slot and zipped a wrist shot into the net to cut JM's deficit to 2-1 late in the first period. JM sophomore Ole Fevold tied the score 2:33 into the second, scoring his fifth goal of the season.

But the third period belonged to Century (4-0-0, 5-2-0).

T.J. Gibson's goal 4:55 into the period started a run of four Panthers goals in 3 minutes, 56 seconds. Bennett Pronk scored 89 seconds after Gibson, pulling a puck off the end wall and tucking it between the post and the pad of JM goalie Cody Vlasaty, who was sharp most of the night, making 32 saves. That made it a 4-2 game.

Gibson scored his second of the game — and ninth of the season — just 13 seconds later to make it 5-2, then Emerich completed his hat trick 2:12 later for a 6-2 lead. Emerich added his fourth of the game with 1:15 to go.

Weather permitting, JM is scheduled to play at Two Rivers (West St. Paul Ice Arena) at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Century is scheduled to play at Owatonna at 7 p.m.

CENTURY 7, JOHN MARSHALL 2

Century 2-0-5 — 7

John Marshall 1-1-0 — 2

First period — 1. CENT, Aiden Emerich 5 (T.J. Gibson 6, Kroix Klingfus 4) 3:08. 2. CENT, Emerich 6 (Gibson 7, Jonah Ottman 5) 8:44. 3. JM, JT Veney 2 (unassisted) 12:29. Second period — 4. JM, Ole Fevold 5 (Veney 5) 2:33. Third period — 5. CENT, Gibson 8 (Klingfus 5) 4:55. 6. CENT, Bennett Pronk 5 (Justin Sutton 5, Andrew Hedin 2) 6:24. 7. CENT, Gibson 9 (Klingfus 6, Brody Josselyn 5) 6:37. 8. CENT, Emerich 7 (Hedin 3, Jonah Ottman 6) 8:49. 9. CENT, Emerich 8 (Gibson 8, Jonathan Burmester 3) 15:45.

Shots on goal — CENT 13-11-15 — 39; JM 8-6-2 — 16. Goalies — CENT, Cole Rocholl (W, 2-0-0; 14 saves-16 shots); JM, Cody Vlasaty (L, 2-3-1; 32 saves-39 shots). Power-play opportunities — CENT 0-for-4; JM 0-for-2. Penalties — CENT, 3-6 minutes; JM, 4-8 minutes.