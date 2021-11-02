Century's Wysocki will play basketball at Division II level

With the start of his senior season about a month away, Century boys basketball standout Jaden Wysocki has made his college commitment.

The shooting guard has announced he has received a scholarship offer and will play men’s basketball at NCAA Division II Minot State University in Minot, N.D.

“The No. 1 thing for me was definitely the relationship with the coaches,” Wysocki said. “I had been talking to them throughout the AAU season and they were learning more about me and I was learning more about them and I just felt we both had a good relationship and the fit was pretty perfect.”

As a junior at Century, Wysocki averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game and shot 51% from the field.

“He’s really versatile and had a nice season last year,” Century coach Jacob Vetter said. “He came on toward the end. And he had a really nice summer with his AAU team.”

Minot State plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

“When I went on my visit I was able to see deeper into the academics and the landscape of Minot and see their courses and professors and the people that work behind the scenes there,” Wysocki said. “I was super impressed with the academic fit as well.”

Wysocki plans to major in exercise science. He is also looking forward to playing in the NSIC.

“It’s awesome, the whole NSIC conference is super, super competitive,” Wysocki said. “Every night is close so I definitely like that aspect of it and I’m very, very excited to play at that level. I can’t wait.”

Wysocki had also received interest from NSIC schools Bemidji State and Minnesota State, Mankato.

“I was familiar with a few schools in the NSIC, but Minot definitely stood out to me as the best fit,” Wysocki said.

“I think going up to Minot is going to be a really good opportunity for him,” Vetter said. “And they have what he wants academically and they have a good program there.”

Wysocki has grown about an inch since last season and is now nearly 6-foot-7 and he weighs about 190 pounds.

“I’m excited to go to Minot, but right now I’m focused on Century and focused on trying to get a lot of wins this year, to have fun and have a very successful postseason as well,” he said.

———

Steve Rader of Rollingstone has been selected as a 2021 inductee into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rader had a long and distinguished career that spanned throughout the 1950s and 60s. He played in seven state tournaments, six with Rollingstone and one with St. Charles. He was part of the 1953 Class B state champions in a year which he batted .480.

Rader excelled at the plate and in the field. He hit better than .300 every year of his career and once had seven hits in a game. He hit two home runs during a state tournament game in 1962. He was primarily a first and second baseman, but played every position except pitcher.

Prior to his amateur baseball career, Rader spent a week of spring training with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1948, but he declined to sign a contract with the team.

———

Two area players were among the 18 newcomers inducted into the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame this past Saturday in Albert Lea.

Rochester's Roger Cotten, a Mayo High School grad in the mid 1970s, and Elwin Mensink, who played in both Ostrander and Preston, were inducted as players.

Two Austin natives were also honored. Jeb Blais entered the Hall as an umpire/organizer and Gary Letendre was selected as an umpire.

