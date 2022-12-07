SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Changes coming to this year's Minnesota Christmas Wrestling Tournament

This year's tournament will have a new location, new format and a new sponsor.

Christmas Classic Wrestling Tournament
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Martin Prieto wrestles St. Michael-Albert's Tyson Hentges in a 195-pound match during the 2021 Christmas Classic wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
December 07, 2022 10:53 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Changes are coming to the annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament.

The prestigious wrestling tournament hosted by the Gopher Wrestling Club that traditionally is held at Rochester Community and Technical College, will be taking place at the Mayo Civic Center this year, the GWC said in a press release.

The tournament will also sport a new format — one that will see 32-man consolation brackets that will wrestle out 24 places per weight class. The Civic Center allows the tournament to expand from eight mats to 11, helping guarantee each wrestler at least four matches.

The two-day tournament also has a new sponsor and will be known as the MatBoss Christmas Tournament.

"We are excited about the new venue and for the Mayo Civic Center to be the new home of the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament," Minnesota Wrestling Director of Operations Cody Arnold told the Post Bulletin. "We think the Mayo Civic Center will create a better fan experience and allow for more growth of the premier individual wrestling tournament in Minnesota."

ADVERTISEMENT

Gates open for spectators at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 with Session I starting at Noon. Session II follows at 5 p.m.. Action starts an hour earlier on Saturday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and Session III at 10 a.m., followed by the finals in Session IV at 6 p.m.

This year's event will once again see some of the best high school wrestling with some of the best programs across the midwest, including Minnesota powerhouses Simley, St. Michael-Albertville, Stillwater, Shakopee, Albert Lea and Kasson-Mantorville and perennial Wisconsin powers Luxemburg-Casco, Kaukauna and Holmen. Other area teams outside of K-M include Byron and Mayo.

The MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament is a fundraiser event, with proceeds directly supporting GWC athletes. Founded in 1977, the Gopher Wrestling Club is a nonprofit organization that exists to promote and support the sport of wrestling and its athletes both in Minnesota and the United States.

Related Topics: WRESTLINGROCHESTER
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Spring Grove coach Kody Moore.jpg
Prep
Spring Grove coach looks back on state title just eluding Lions' grasp
One season after finishing 3-5, the Spring Grove football team was 25 seconds away from a Nine-Man state title. Coach Kody Moore looks back on the joy and disappointment of the near perfect season.
December 07, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
December 07, 2022 12:22 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
December 06, 2022 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
December 06, 2022 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports