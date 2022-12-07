Changes coming to this year's Minnesota Christmas Wrestling Tournament

ROCHESTER — Changes are coming to the annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament.

The prestigious wrestling tournament hosted by the Gopher Wrestling Club that traditionally is held at Rochester Community and Technical College, will be taking place at the Mayo Civic Center this year, the GWC said in a press release.

The tournament will also sport a new format — one that will see 32-man consolation brackets that will wrestle out 24 places per weight class. The Civic Center allows the tournament to expand from eight mats to 11, helping guarantee each wrestler at least four matches.

The two-day tournament also has a new sponsor and will be known as the MatBoss Christmas Tournament.

"We are excited about the new venue and for the Mayo Civic Center to be the new home of the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament," Minnesota Wrestling Director of Operations Cody Arnold told the Post Bulletin. "We think the Mayo Civic Center will create a better fan experience and allow for more growth of the premier individual wrestling tournament in Minnesota."

Gates open for spectators at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 with Session I starting at Noon. Session II follows at 5 p.m.. Action starts an hour earlier on Saturday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and Session III at 10 a.m., followed by the finals in Session IV at 6 p.m.

This year's event will once again see some of the best high school wrestling with some of the best programs across the midwest, including Minnesota powerhouses Simley, St. Michael-Albertville, Stillwater, Shakopee, Albert Lea and Kasson-Mantorville and perennial Wisconsin powers Luxemburg-Casco, Kaukauna and Holmen. Other area teams outside of K-M include Byron and Mayo.

The MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament is a fundraiser event, with proceeds directly supporting GWC athletes. Founded in 1977, the Gopher Wrestling Club is a nonprofit organization that exists to promote and support the sport of wrestling and its athletes both in Minnesota and the United States.