SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chatfield American Legion prevails, now takes aim at a Division II state title

Chatfield Post 197 has good pitching and offensive depth as it heads into the eight-team Division II American Legion State Tournament in baseball in Luverne on Friday.

Chatfield baseball.jpg
Seth Goetzinger, left, and Caden Nolte have been two key players for the Chatfield American Legion baseball team this summer. Chatfield has earned a Division II state berth and Nolte is expected to start on the mound in the state quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 in Luverne.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
July 28, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CHATFIELD — The Chatfield High School baseball team had an outstanding season this spring, but it ended abruptly and on a down note.

Chatfield made sure the same thing didn’t happen this summer in American Legion ball.

Chatfield was 20-3 during the 2022 spring season, but a Class AA state berth eluded the Gophers, who were a win away from a spot in the Section 1AA championship game. The Post 197 American Legion team used that as motivation and managed to win a Sub-State 1 Division II championship, to secure Chatfield's first-ever Legion state tournament appearance.

Also Read
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Prep
Rochester A's look to cherish Legion state tournament experience
The Rochester A's open play in the 16-team baseball Division I American Legion State Tournament on Thursday in Burnsville.
July 27, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Baseball.
Prep
Chatfield edges Caledonia to reach Division II American Legion state tournament
Chatfield won its third one-run game of the postseason on Sunday, and this one was its biggest. A 5-4 win against Caledonia lifts Chatfield into the Division II American Legion baseball state tournament, which begins Friday at Luverne.
July 24, 2022 07:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

“It was a bitter ending to their (high school) season,” Chatfield Legion coach Dan Schindler said. “They certainly weren’t happy with the way the season ended so yeah, they were (motivated) and playing some of the same teams (during the Legion season).”

Chatfield was able to defeat some of those same teams during the Sub-State 1 playoffs to earn a state berth. Schindler said the team is battle tested going to state and “I think our kids are ready for the challenge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield’s American Legion team is made up almost entirely of the same players as the high school squad was in the spring. Seth Goetzinger, who was a state wrestling champion as a senior at Chatfield, is also on the team as he is eligible after returning from his freshman year of college.

“He’s just a leader and a nice kid who has come back and really has fit in well with the kids,” Schindler said.

Chatfield (16-2), in quest of its first American Legion state title, plays in the quarterfinals against Morris at 10 a.m. Friday at Luverne. If it wins, the state semifinals are 5 p.m. Saturday and the championship game is at 2 p.m. Sunday. There is also a consolation bracket.

American Legion baseball state tournament schedules

“The key for us is the strength of our pitching,” Schindler said. “We have quite a bit of pitching.”

Chatfield has two main starters in Caden Nolte (6-0, 1.60 ERA) and Carter Daniels (6-0, 1.80 ERA). The team has good overall mound depth with four or five other capable pitchers, including left-hander Luke Carrier, who is often used as the closer.

Nolte is expected to start in the state quarterfinals. Daniels would start in the second game. Other top pitchers include Drew Schindler, Caden Boyum and Drew O’Connor.

“I think that’s another strength of our team, our chemistry,” coach Schindler said. “It’s a fun group to coach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolte (.516) and Daniels (.412) also lead Chatfield in hitting. But Post 197 has good offensive depth as other top hitters include Boyum (.388), Goetzinger (.364), Carrier (.345), O’Connor (four home runs) and Drew Schindler (.343).

Chatfield has also done a solid job of putting the ball in play on offense and has excelled at stealing bases.

“We’re just really good and balanced,” coach Schindler said. “We’re pretty solid all the way through the lineup. We don’t have what I would consider a superstar-type player on the team, but we can score in almost any inning in any game.”

Many of these Chatfield players were the Class AA state champs as a 12-and-under team several years ago.

“They’ve all been playing (together) since and have had great high school success,” Schindler said.

“We’re excited and looking forward to a good experience,” he added.

Related Topics: CHATFIELDAMERICAN LEGIONBASEBALL
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Legion Baseball Wayzata vs. Pine Island
Prep
Division II American Legion baseball Southeast Sub-State pairings
THURSDAY, JULY 14
July 24, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Patriots vs. Rochester Redhawks American Legion Baseba
Prep
Division I First District American Legion baseball results
SUNDAY, JULY 17
July 24, 2022 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester A's
Prep
Rochester A's walk-off Winona to punch ticket to state Legion baseball tournament
Seven shutout innings from Josh Fletcher kept the A's in it, then a Winona error led to a walk-off victory for the Rochester team in the seventh inning of the Division I First District American Legion championship on Saturday. The A's are now heading to the state tournament in Burnsville.
July 23, 2022 02:46 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
699f210cfcf02cd96e3c6e50b4266106.jpg
Prep
Saturday Sports Q&A: Fruechte ready to get back to what works at Caledonia
The Caledonia football team suffered its first losing season a year ago under 26th-year Warriors coach Carl Fruechte. Fruechte says he got "soft" in 2021 and intends to not let that happen again.
July 23, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff