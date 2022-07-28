Chatfield American Legion prevails, now takes aim at a Division II state title

CHATFIELD — The Chatfield High School baseball team had an outstanding season this spring, but it ended abruptly and on a down note.

Chatfield made sure the same thing didn’t happen this summer in American Legion ball.

Chatfield was 20-3 during the 2022 spring season, but a Class AA state berth eluded the Gophers, who were a win away from a spot in the Section 1AA championship game. The Post 197 American Legion team used that as motivation and managed to win a Sub-State 1 Division II championship, to secure Chatfield's first-ever Legion state tournament appearance.

“It was a bitter ending to their (high school) season,” Chatfield Legion coach Dan Schindler said. “They certainly weren’t happy with the way the season ended so yeah, they were (motivated) and playing some of the same teams (during the Legion season).”

Chatfield was able to defeat some of those same teams during the Sub-State 1 playoffs to earn a state berth. Schindler said the team is battle tested going to state and “I think our kids are ready for the challenge.”

Chatfield’s American Legion team is made up almost entirely of the same players as the high school squad was in the spring. Seth Goetzinger, who was a state wrestling champion as a senior at Chatfield, is also on the team as he is eligible after returning from his freshman year of college.

“He’s just a leader and a nice kid who has come back and really has fit in well with the kids,” Schindler said.

Chatfield (16-2), in quest of its first American Legion state title, plays in the quarterfinals against Morris at 10 a.m. Friday at Luverne. If it wins, the state semifinals are 5 p.m. Saturday and the championship game is at 2 p.m. Sunday. There is also a consolation bracket.

American Legion baseball state tournament schedules

“The key for us is the strength of our pitching,” Schindler said. “We have quite a bit of pitching.”

Chatfield has two main starters in Caden Nolte (6-0, 1.60 ERA) and Carter Daniels (6-0, 1.80 ERA). The team has good overall mound depth with four or five other capable pitchers, including left-hander Luke Carrier, who is often used as the closer.

Nolte is expected to start in the state quarterfinals. Daniels would start in the second game. Other top pitchers include Drew Schindler, Caden Boyum and Drew O’Connor.

“I think that’s another strength of our team, our chemistry,” coach Schindler said. “It’s a fun group to coach.”

Nolte (.516) and Daniels (.412) also lead Chatfield in hitting. But Post 197 has good offensive depth as other top hitters include Boyum (.388), Goetzinger (.364), Carrier (.345), O’Connor (four home runs) and Drew Schindler (.343).

Chatfield has also done a solid job of putting the ball in play on offense and has excelled at stealing bases.

“We’re just really good and balanced,” coach Schindler said. “We’re pretty solid all the way through the lineup. We don’t have what I would consider a superstar-type player on the team, but we can score in almost any inning in any game.”

Many of these Chatfield players were the Class AA state champs as a 12-and-under team several years ago.

“They’ve all been playing (together) since and have had great high school success,” Schindler said.

“We’re excited and looking forward to a good experience,” he added.