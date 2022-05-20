Chatfield building something special on the diamond

The Chatfield baseball team has built a winning culture in recent seasons, but even the Gophers are a bit surprised by their success this spring.

A year ago Chatfield closed with a flurry, winning eight straight games including their first two contests in Section 1AA postseason play. That was followed by two straight losses, and the end of the season. Chatfield followed that with a strong summer season in American Legion ball.

Gophers coach Brian Baum had high hopes coming into this spring even though eight seniors graduated from last year’s squad. But a 15-1 record and a top-10 state ranking in Class AA?

“We’ve been playing great baseball, but it’s been a surprise just from the start of the year until now,” senior Conner Jax said.

Jax is one of two returning seniors, along with standout pitcher/hitter Caden Nolte.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are trying to spread the love throughout the whole team,” Nolte said. “We have a good bond between the guys with the success in other sports. We’re a bunch of three-sport athletes who have had success with each other this year.”

Most of the Chatfield baseball players are three-sport athletes and more than half played on the Gophers football team that won the Class AA state championship last fall. That winning attitude has continued the entire school year.

“I think they’re pretty grounded for the most part,” Baum said. “They know they can’t just step on the field and beat everybody. We don’t have anyone who throws 90 (miles per hour), we don’t have guys who are going to hit the ball out of the ballpark. But we do the little things well.”

The little things have added up to a lot of big victories for the Gophers, who close the regular season on Saturday with a game against Lourdes, another Section 1AA power this season. Chatfield may have a lot of newcomers in the varsity lineup in 2022, but they are experienced players at other levels and are fundamentally sound. The Gophers have excelled at pitching, defense and putting the ball in play this season.

Baum said they are also a very cohesive group.

“Nothing flashy, but we make the routine plays most of the time,” he said. “Pitching has probably been pretty strong for us. We have six or seven guys who can throw and we have our ace back from last year.”

Nolte is once again the ace of the Chatfield pitching staff. The big right-hander is 5-0 with a 1.23 ERA.

“He’s probably the glue,” Baum said. “He has the demeanor where he doesn’t get riled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolte takes pride in being the staff ace. Since he is a “name” pitcher he realizes that he is going to get the best out of opponents every outing.

“I try to stay as perfect as possible and sometimes it bites me in the rear end,” Nolte said. “It’s just fun being known and recognized and being able to pitch the way I can.”

Chatfield's Carter Daniels bats during practice on May 18, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield. Daniels, in his first full varsity season, is batting .415 at the plate and as a pitcher he is 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Junior Carter Daniels, in his first full varsity season, has stepped in very nicely as the No. 2 starter. He is 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA.

The Gophers have eight players hitting better than .300. Nolte is also a hitting standout as he is batting .481 with 25 RBIs.

Daniels is hitting .415 with 11 RBIs, while junior catcher Drew O'Connor has supplied the team’s power. He is hitting .404 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

“We’re probably a little more balanced than we’ve been in the last few years and that goes a long ways,” Baum said.

Other players hitting better than .300 include sophomore Caden Boyum (.349), Drew Schindler (.339), Luke Carrier (.319), Jax (.308) and Jackson Schild (.304).

“The new guys have come in and haven’t backed down a bit,” Jax said. “They came in and hit the ball well, fielded the ball. They’ve been playing great so far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrier (2-0, two saves, 1.32 ERA) and O'Connor (1-1, 2.92 ERA) have also been key pitchers.

“It’s kind of all clicked together,” Baum said.

The Gophers are expected to be the No. 1 seed in the East Subsection in Section 1AA. The section is very deep this season and earning a state tournament berth will be a challenge. But that remains the goal.

“We haven’t had a state-bound team in a long time, six or eight years probably,” Nolte said. “That’s our goal overall, but we just have to take it one step at a time.”

Section 1AA play will begin on Wednesday and the first round is an elimination game.

“Nobody really expected us to be here so we don’t have any pressure on our shoulders really,” Jax said. “We just need to go out and play good baseball every game and hopefully it goes well.”