Chatfield dedicates this state tournament appearance to 2020 team that didn't get the chance

Chatfield's softball team expected 2020 to be a season to remember.

Standout pitcher Lexi Chase was one of nine seniors on a roster that went 19-6 from the previous season and had high hopes for the program’s first state trip in more than a decade.

Then the world turned upside down.

The opportunity for a special run was gone as COVID-19 wiped out the season.

It was a tough pill to swallow and one this year’s team hasn’t forgotten about.

“We were predicted to win state,” said catcher Peyton Berg, who saw plenty of playing time as a freshman in 2019. “Ever since then I always had that feeling like since they didn’t get to do that, we needed to fulfill that for them. We needed to play for them."

“I said this at the beginning of the season, I remember thinking that we were gonna win this for them,” junior Claire Springer said. “It was just because I know that they would have been here if they'd had played.”

Two years later, the Gophers did what the 2020 team didn’t have the opportunity to do: Win a Section 1AA title.

Behind a high-powered offense and Springer in the circle, the Gophers showed resilience by coming back to knock off Cannon Falls 9-1 and then 11-0 on Thursday in the Section 1AA championships in Austin.

The Bombers had beaten the Gophers 4-2 in the winner’s bracket final on Tuesday behind the hard throwing right arm of Abby Breuer and a four-run fourth inning. Yet, with a little help from Chase, who is home after finishing her last season at Iowa Lakes Community College and threw BP for the team in Wednesday’s practice, the Gophers looked back to their whole selves — a lineup one through nine that is as dangerous as they come.

In fact, one could make an argument that there isn’t a better top of the order than what the Gophers have in Kara Goetzinger, Berg, Jaiden Zimmerman, Springer and Alexis Hinckley.

Those five set the tone against the Bombers, combining for over 12 hits and 10 RBIs. But what makes the Gophers offense is the depth.

Claire Allen and Devann Clemens each had run-scoring doubles out of the six and seven spots in game two, while eight-hole hitter Brynn Irish finished with three hits in game one. Nine-hole hitter Brittin Ruskell had a two-run double against Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the elimination game.

Long story short, they all can hit.

“One through nine, their at-bats are solid,” Cannon Falls coach Tom Langfeldt said. “You really just have to play a solid, very solid game to win against them.”

The evolution of Springer in the circle has made the Gophers even more difficult to beat.

Her ability to control her off-speed and rise ball has kept hitters off-balance all season long to a tune of a sub-1.50 ERA. After giving up the four runs to Cannon Falls on Tuesday, Springer has tossed 21 consecutive scoreless innings.

She is also the one who keeps things light in the dugout. The design of the pink-and-black eye black, mixed with a touch of glitter that the Gophers all sport, was Springer’s idea.

“It’s so fun catching her,” Berg said. “She’s very bubbly, just a bubbly personality. Very funny, but she does what she needs to do and she works very hard in the offseason. Works hard all year round.”

With the combination of Springer and that lethal offense, it’s easy to see why the Gophers have won 25 of their 27 games so far this season. But they aren’t done yet.

"This is a fun group of girls," coach Jerry Chase said. "They deserve this."

The Gophers were given the No. 3 seed and will play Section 4AA champion Mounds Park Academy (19-2) at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Caswell Park.