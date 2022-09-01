Chatfield defensive back Schindler a serious student of the game

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

CHATFIELD — Drew Schindler had a busy and active summer.

So, prior to the start of fall practice with the Chatfield football team, he went on a family fishing trip.

Last fall as a junior, Schindler excelled at cornerback for Chatfield and he helped the Gophers win a Class AA state championship.

Besides football, Schindler also plays basketball and baseball at Chatfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his busy summer, Schindler played American Legion baseball and helped Chatfield earn a Division II state tournament berth. In his spare time he also lifted weights, worked on speed and agility drills and played AAU basketball.

“He doesn’t get a lot of rest,” Chatfield football coach Jeff Johnson said. “He’s really going all the time.”

In a week-long break before the start of football practice, Schindler spent some time fishing in central Minnesota.

“I like to fish and hunt,” he said.

On the football field, Schindler enjoys playing defense. During his junior season, he earned Post Bulletin All-Area first-team honors as a cornerback. He had seven interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and had 39 total tackles.

“We had a pretty good pass rush last year so that helped me,” he said.

Schindler also helps his own cause by being a student of the game. He spends a lot of time preparing for games off the field. Prior to a game, he might watch an hour worth of film to be ready for an opponent and see what type of pass plays and formations they use.

“I kind of like strategies, coverages and stuff,” he said. “I like watching game film and being ready for stuff like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a very smart player and he’s smart because he puts in a lot of time when it comes to studying the other team’s offenses on film,” Johnson said.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Schindler believes his biggest strengths as a cornerback are making reads and being able to make a play on the ball when it is in the air. He also has the quickness to keep up with receivers.

“I kind of know what’s coming sometimes,” he said.

This summer Schindler got a thrill when former Minnesota Vikings cornerback and punt returner Marcus Sherels, a Rochester John Marshall graduate, attended some of Chatfield’s team camp sessions and gave coaching advice. Schindler found the tips very helpful.

“It felt really cool and it was fun,” Schindler said.

By taking Sherels’ advice, Schindler hopes to improve on his footwork and press-coverage skills during his second year as a starter on defense.

“I just want to get more interceptions than I did last year and make teams shy away from me,” he said. “I’ve been working on press coverage in our team camp.”

Schindler is a backup wide receiver on offense, but Johnson said he could have an expanded role during his senior season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a tough-nosed, gritty kid,” Johnson said. “He’s extremely coachable and very hard working, one of the more coachable kids I’ve had in 17 years.”

Team success is the top emphasis for Schindler heading into the season. After last year’s championship run, the Gophers have high hopes and expectations again this fall.

“Hopefully I'm looking forward to just winning another state championship,” Schindler said.

Schindler grew up around sports his entire life. His father, Dan, is the activities director at Chatfield and also coached the American Legion baseball team this summer.

Another strong season in football could give Schindler something to contemplate about his future. As a guard in basketball, he averaged about 15 points per game as a junior. He said basketball is his favorite sport. He also excels as a student and is unsure if he will try and play a sport in college, but if so he would choose between football and basketball.

More Pigskin Preview

Pigskin Preview '22 stories at PostBulletin.com this week:

Monday, August 29

• 6 a.m. — Rochester's Noah Borgeson, Caledonia's Brent Robley a dangerous connection at St. Thomas.

• 9:30 a.m. — RCTC's Johnathan Douglas, player profile.

• Noon — Southeastern Minnesota's "Dangerous Dozen": 12 high school players to watch this fall

• 2:30 p.m. — Mark your calendars: A game to circle on the schedule of every team in southeastern Minnesota.

Tuesday, August 30

• 6 a.m. — Section 1 9-Man season preview

• 8:30 a.m. — Section 1AAAAA season preview

• 10:45 a.m. — Section 1AAA season preview

• 12:30 p.m. — Section 1A season preview

• 2:45 p.m. — Section 1AAAA season preview

• 7 p.m. — Section 1AA/2AA season preview

Wednesday, August 31

• 6 a.m. — Player Profile: Fillmore Central running back Bryce Corson

• 8:30 a.m. — Player Profile: Rochester Mayo lineman Ethan Kramer

• 11 a.m. — Player Profile: Goodhue WR Adam Poncelet

• 1 p.m. — Player Profile: Stewartville lineman Peyton Byrne

• 3 p.m. — Player Profile: Kasson-Mantorville lineman Reese Tripp

Thursday, September 1

• 6 a.m. — Player Profile: Kingsland tight end Mason Kolling

• 9 a.m. — Player Profile: Chatfield defensive back Drew Schindler

• Noon — Minnesota Vikings new-look offense hopes to be high-flying

• 1:30 p.m. — Minnesota Vikings defense getting a much-needed shakeup