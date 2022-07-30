SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Chatfield falls in American Legion state quarterfinals

By Staff reports
July 29, 2022 09:19 PM
LUVERNE, Minn. — Chatfield had its hopes of a Division II American Legion baseball state championship dashed on Friday with an 8-2 loss to Morris in the state quarterfinals.

Chatfield got off to a strong start in the bottom of the first inning. Luke Carrier, Jason Carter and Caden Nolte all singled to start the game as Post 197 scored twice in the first to take a 2-0 lead. But Chatfield would get just two more hits, on singles by Drew Schindler and Seth Goetzinger, and it would not score again.

“We had runners in the last couple of innings and probably could have scored a couple of more,” Chatfield coach Dan Schindler said. “ … We had a couple of ‘at-em’ balls that were hit hard, but that’s part of baseball. And they were a good defensive team.”

Morris would score the final eight runs of the game.

It scored once in the third and then took advantage of a two-out error to four unearned runs in the fourth to take the lead for good at 5-2.

“It’s too bad, but it happens,” Schindler said. “Morris is a really good team. They were probably the best hitting team I saw in the tournament.”

Chatfield starting pitcher Caden Nolte had a tender arm and left after 3 ⅔ innings. He allowed five runs, but just one was earned. Lefty Luke Carrier came on and allowed three runs in 3 ⅓ innings.

“It was a disappointing loss,” Schindler said.

Chatfield (16-3) will play Jackson in the consolation semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday in Luverne. The winner advances to the fifth-place game at 2 p.m. and the loser is eliminated.

Division II state tournament results

Morris 8, Chatfield 2
Morris#001#401#2#—#8#13#1
Chatfield#200#000#0#—#2#5#1
Morris: No stats provided.
Chatfield: Carter Daniels 1 H; Drew Schindler 1 H; Jason Carter 1 H; Caden Nolte 1 H; Seth Goetzinger 1 H. Pitchers: Caden Nolte (LP) 3 2/3 IP, 5 R, 1 ER; Luke Carrier 3 1/3 IP, 3 R, 3 ER.

