SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chatfield finishes 0-2 at American Legion state tournament: 'It was great experience'

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 30, 2022 11:21 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LUVERNE, Minn. — Chatfield didn’t manage to post a victory at the Division II American Legion baseball state tournament, but the players did manage to gain some more valuable big-game experience.

After falling 8-2 to Morris in the state quarterfinals on Friday, Chatfield was eliminated from the state consolation round with an 8-6 loss to Jackson on Saturday.

“We were disappointed that we went 0-2, but it was great experience for the kids,” Chatfield coach Dan Schindler said.

Schindler figured that Chatfield was in the tough half of the bracket in the tournament. Morris did win in the state semifinals Friday and will play for the state championship on Saturday. After beating Chatfield, Jackson suffered a one-run loss in the fifth-place game later on Saturday.

“Overall I was pleased with the way we played,” Schindler said. “But we didn’t play our best baseball.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield was missing three starters against Jackson, including Caden Nolte, who had to leave for college football.

Jackson led 5-2 after three innings and two runs were unearned.

Drew Schindler came on in relief of Chase Daniels in the fourth inning and he retired nine straight batters. He did give up three runs in the seventh and left with two outs after being hit by a batted ball.

“He came in and kept us in the game,” coach Schindler said.

Chatfield rallied in the bottom of the seventh with three runs to pull within 8-6. Post 197 had runners on second and third when Jackson recorded the final out to end the game.

“It was nice that we were able to come back,” Schindler said.

Seth Goetzinger led Chatfield’s offensive attack as he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Caden Boyum was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Schindler had a double and an RBI and Jack Dornack added a run-scoring single.

Coach Schindler likes the future of the Chatfield program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we were the youngest team in the tournament,” he said.

Of Chatfied’s 18 players, 17 will be eligible to come back and play next summer. Schindler noted that the players have had a lot of success in baseball as well as other sports. Most were members of Chatfield’s Class AA state championship football team last fall.

“This senior crew (which includes nine players), they’re looking for big things next year,” Schindler said. “... They’ve kind of experienced everything. They’ve experienced losing out in (high school) baseball, they’ve experienced winning to get to state in Legion and they’ve experienced a state championship in football.”

Post 197 finishes the season with a 16-4 record.

Division II state tournament results

Jackson 8, Chatfield 6
Jackson#212#000#3#—#8#11#1
Chatfield#200#001#3#—#6#10#1
Jackson: No stats provided
Chatfield: Seth Goetzinger 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Luke Carrier 1 R; Carter Daniels 1-for-4, 1 R; Drew Schindler 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jack Dornack 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Drew O’Connor 1-for-3, 1 R; Weston Nolte 1-for-1; Caden Boyum 2-for-4, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Carter Daniels (LP) 3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Drew Schindler 3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Drew O’Connor 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORESCHATFIELD
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Warroad Water Tower.jpg
Prep
Warroad lands Hockey Day Minnesota for 2024
The annual one-day celebration of hockey in the state will be coming to one of the northernmost communities in the state in early 2024, as officials from the Minnesota Wild announced the awarding of Hockey Day Minnesota to Hockeytown USA.
July 30, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Prep
Rochester A's eliminated in American Legion state tournament
The Rochester A's dropped their third game in pool play at the American Legion state tournament in Burnsville on Friday to finish play with a 1-2 record.
July 29, 2022 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Chatfield falls in American Legion state quarterfinals
A scoreboard of baseball games.
July 29, 2022 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Prep
Rochester A's upset No. 1 Hopkins in American Legion state tournament
The Rochester A's dropped their opening game in pool play at the American Legion state tournament in Burnsville on Thursday, but they bounced back with a convincing 9-2 win against No. 1 Hopkins in their final game of the day.
July 28, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports