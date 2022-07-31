Chatfield finishes 0-2 at American Legion state tournament: 'It was great experience'

LUVERNE, Minn. — Chatfield didn’t manage to post a victory at the Division II American Legion baseball state tournament, but the players did manage to gain some more valuable big-game experience.

After falling 8-2 to Morris in the state quarterfinals on Friday, Chatfield was eliminated from the state consolation round with an 8-6 loss to Jackson on Saturday.

“We were disappointed that we went 0-2, but it was great experience for the kids,” Chatfield coach Dan Schindler said.

Schindler figured that Chatfield was in the tough half of the bracket in the tournament. Morris did win in the state semifinals Friday and will play for the state championship on Saturday. After beating Chatfield, Jackson suffered a one-run loss in the fifth-place game later on Saturday.

“Overall I was pleased with the way we played,” Schindler said. “But we didn’t play our best baseball.”

Chatfield was missing three starters against Jackson, including Caden Nolte, who had to leave for college football.

Jackson led 5-2 after three innings and two runs were unearned.

Drew Schindler came on in relief of Chase Daniels in the fourth inning and he retired nine straight batters. He did give up three runs in the seventh and left with two outs after being hit by a batted ball.

“He came in and kept us in the game,” coach Schindler said.

Chatfield rallied in the bottom of the seventh with three runs to pull within 8-6. Post 197 had runners on second and third when Jackson recorded the final out to end the game.

“It was nice that we were able to come back,” Schindler said.

Seth Goetzinger led Chatfield’s offensive attack as he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Caden Boyum was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Schindler had a double and an RBI and Jack Dornack added a run-scoring single.

Coach Schindler likes the future of the Chatfield program.

“I think we were the youngest team in the tournament,” he said.

Of Chatfied’s 18 players, 17 will be eligible to come back and play next summer. Schindler noted that the players have had a lot of success in baseball as well as other sports. Most were members of Chatfield’s Class AA state championship football team last fall.

“This senior crew (which includes nine players), they’re looking for big things next year,” Schindler said. “... They’ve kind of experienced everything. They’ve experienced losing out in (high school) baseball, they’ve experienced winning to get to state in Legion and they’ve experienced a state championship in football.”

Post 197 finishes the season with a 16-4 record.

Division II state tournament results