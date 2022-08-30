Chatfield has eyes on going back-to-back in Section 1AA, state

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

The goal for Chatfield is pretty simple — go win another state championship.

The Gophers sure look like they have the goods to go back-to-back after beating West Central/Ashby 14-13 in last year’s state title game. Chatfield is incredibly well stocked with talent, eight starters back on offense and eight on defense.

That includes likely the top player in southeastern Minnesota, senior running back/quarterback Sam Backer. A fast, rugged and elusive runner, Backer finished with 2,384 yards rushing last fall, with 34 touchdowns. He had 3,117 all-purpose yards and 51 touchdowns.

But this team is much more than Backer. Chatfield won the state title game without him in the lineup last year. Backer and junior Parker Delaney might split time at quarterback, with Backer shifting some to halfback. Delaney got plenty of experience last year, including quarterbacking the team in the state title game.

Chatfield’s offensive and defensive lines both look solid again despite losing three starters to graduation. Chatfield has plenty of explosive athletes. Besides Backer, two others who stick out are running backs Kailan Schott and Jackson Schild. Also in the explosive mix are 6-3 wide receiver Cole Johnson, as well as Luke Carrier and Drew Schindler.

Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson also likes how his team looks on the other side of the ball. “We’ve got a lot of tough kids defensively,” he said. Besides being excellent on offense, junior Schott is expected to be dominant on defense. He’s 6-1, 190 pounds.

CALEDONIA

The Warriors know everything there is to know about having a target on one’s back. Prior to last year, Caledonia had won a nation-leading 71 straight games, including five straight state titles. But those streaks both ended last year, Caledonia ultimately finishing 4-5. Don’t count on the Warriors following that up with another five-loss season. They may not be quite in Chatfield’s class, but they expect to be formidable. “We’ve got a really hard-working group,” said Caledonia 27th-year head coach Carl Fruechte, who has a lifetime record of 165-36. “They recognized the areas that we needed to improve on.” Fruechte likes what his team has at quarterback, with a pair of talented guys competing for the starting spot, junior Lewis Doyle and sophomore Ethan Stendel. It’s possible that they’ll share duties. Both will also be defensive backs. Other key players include speedy senior defensive lineman Eric Mauss (6-0, 190), senior linebacker/fullback Ayden Goetzinger (5-10, 190) and senior linebacker Tucker Ginther. The Caledonia offensive line looks in solid shape with Grant Ness (6-1, 225), Garrett Ness (6-1, 225), Tyler Jennings (5-10, 185) and Jordan Tornstrom (6-2, 190).

GOODHUE

Until last season, the Wildcats had gone years competing in Class A. Things got much tougher in 2021 when they shifted to Class AA, where they remain. Still, Goodhue is expected to be highly competitive, with one of the best threesomes of players in southeastern Minnesota — 6-6 senior quarterback Will Opsahl; 5-11, 190-pound senior running back/linebacker/safety Malakye Parker; and 6-3, 185-pound senior receiver/cornerback Adam Poncelet. Opsahl, a pure passer, threw for 1,461 yards, 20 touchdowns and 7 interceptions last year. Parker, who mixes power and speed (4.5-second 40-yard dash), was good for 1,331 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Poncelet (4.6-second 40), who is getting some Division I college attention and is excellent in both the short and long passing games, had 50 receptions for 762 yards and 14 touchdowns. “Those three are all really talented kids,” Goodhue coach Tony Poncelet said. Another prime-time player for Goodhue will be Kade Altendorf. A 6-2, 190-pound senior, Altendorf will anchor Goodhue’s offensive and defensive lines. The Wildcats’ biggest concern is replacing three three-year starters along the line.

ST. CHARLES

There are plenty of unknowns for the Saints, who finished 4-5 last season, earned a big win over Goodhue and enjoyed a three-game winning streak, but graduated a batch of players. That included prolific running back Noah Disbrow and excellent all-around athlete Jett Thoreson. Still, there are some returners who give the Saints hope. At the top of that list is Owen Maloney, a 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback/safety. At running back, the Saints will be going with a converted center from last year, Tytan Small. A 6-foot, 200-pound senior, Small is powerful and has good feet. He’ll also play linebacker. Henry Davidson is another key linebacker for the Saints. The strength of the St. Charles defense should be the back of it, with some solid speed in the backfield. St. Charles has a strong group of sophomores who may soon get called up to play significant roles.

TRITON

Triton has a new football coach and he’s a familiar face to many in southeastern Minnesota, Brandon Neseth. A 2004 Byron graduate, Neseth has for the last six years been the head football coach at United South Central. He’s moving up in inheriting the Cobras program, which plays in Class AA while USC is in Class A. Neseth is glad to be back in the neighborhood. He also likes much of the talent that was waiting for him. At the top of that list is Owen Garness. The physical and fast 6-0, 185-pound senior is expected to lead the Cobras’ offense and defense. On offense, he’ll do it at tailback. Garness has been timed in 4.52 seconds in the 40. He’ll play linebacker on defense. Garness has a couple of excellent linemen who’ll help him, Isaac Gonzalez and Carson Koenigs. Gonzalez is a senior and third-year starter who is 6-0, 245. Koenigs is 6-3, 220 and will shift to right tackle after being a center last year. Both are also defensive linemen. Triton’s quarterback is Carter Streiff (5-8, 140). The senior will be a first-year starter and runs the option well. Safety Boe Munnikhuysen is expected to be one of Triton’s top defenders. The Cobras finished 6-4 last season.

DOVER-EYOTA

Jon Hauswald has taken over for Brett Vesel, who stepped down at the conclusion of last season. The 29-year-old Hauswald, a native of Sioux Center, Iowa, seems to have breathed some life into the program. About 45 players are on the roster and enthusiasm is high. “I’m really excited about the work they’ve gotten done, even before the summer,” Hauswald said. “The guys have made a commitment to getting stronger and faster, through the winter, spring and summer. And I am excited about some of the experience we have.” Seniors Gavin Gust, Brayden Swee and Jackson Duellman are three who stick out. Gust, a 5-9, 170-pound running back/linebacker, is tough and athletic, proving that by winning the 152-pound state wrestling championship this past March. Swee is a dynamic 6-1, 200-pound wide receiver and defensive back, and Duellman a 5-10, 225-pound rugged offensive and defensive lineman. Like Gust, Duellman is also a strong wrestler and vocal leader. Levi Williams returns at quarterback. The 6-foot, 160-pound junior is regarded as a student of the game.

LEWISTON-ALTURA

Lewiston-Altura 17th-year coach Brent Olson makes no bones about it — this will be a rebuilding year for his Cardinals. L-A graduated 16 players from last year’s team which finished 4-6 overall. Among them was one of southeastern Minnesota’s top players, Collin Bonow. A star running back and linebacker, Bonow had a lethal mix of size, speed and strength. Younger brother Garrett Bonow, a junior, will look to follow in his footsteps. A 6-foot, 200-pound fullback and linebacker, he’s got plenty of power. Owen Sommer (6-2, 175-pound junior) returns to play offensive tackle and defensive tackle. Senior lineman Chris Baer (6-1, 210) is back after injuring his knee last year. He starts both ways. Also back is senior Nick Brand, a running back/linebacker who has great quickness. L-A has a shrinking enrollment and is likely to be shifted from Class AA to A in the next two years.

WINONA COTTER

If high school football was played with juniors only, Winona Cotter would be in great shape. The Ramblers have 13 of them out for the team and there is quality there. All of Cotter’s top players are juniors and it has just one senior on its roster. Luke Gardner (receiver/defensive back) is the Ramblers’ most dangerous player. The 6-2, 150-pounder has excellent speed and led the team in receiving last year with 52 catches for 618 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns. Brenin Speltz (5-10 160) is the team’s top running back (also a linebacker). He had 77 carries for 293 yards and also caught 23 passes for 236 yards and 4 touchdowns as a sophomore. He’s a tough player to bring down. Top linemen are Brett Biesanz (6-2, 220) and Tyler Sturm (6-1, 205). Biesanz has been starting since he was a freshman and is a primary leader on the team. Desmond Matthews Jr. was a newcomer last year, but at an athletic 6-3, has proven himself to be a nice receiver. Getting him and others the ball this year will be quarterback Jack Spiten, a backup last year and another junior. He’s 6-3 and a pocket passer with great smarts.

SECTION 2AA

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

This could be a rebuilding year for Blooming Prairie. Really. For those not quick to believe that, we get it. The Blossoms have owned one of the most dominant football programs in the state the last bunch of years, including going 10-1, 5-0 (COVID-19 shortened season), 13-0 and state champions and 12-1 the last four years. The difference this season is that the Blossoms have to replace a whopping 14 players who graduated in 2022. Blooming Prairie is young, with just five seniors and about the same number of juniors on the team. There is some excellent young talent here. That includes quarterback Brady Kittelson (sophomore), running back Cole Wangen (sophomore), lineman Owen Krueger (6-3, 290, sophomore) and linebacker Alex Lea (sophomore). Wangen ran for 475 yards and four touchdowns last year and is 195 pounds. Krueger started as a freshman, Lea was a starter and the team’s leading tackler, and Kittelson (6-0, 165) started in the defensive backfield last year, has excellent speed and figures to be a scary dual-threat quarterback. There are some veterans with talent here, too. Seniors Micah Donnelly (5-10, 175, linebacker), Cade Christianson (5-11, 170, wide receiver/safety) and Sam Pirkl (6-1, 240, lineman) are key players for the Blossoms.

SECTION 1AA SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m., unless noted)

Thursday, Sept. 1 — Dover-Eyota at Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Friday, Sept. 2 — Caledonia at Pine Island, Lourdes at Chatfield, Goodhue at Cannon Falls, Plainview-Elgin-Millville at Lewiston-Altura, Lake City at St. Charles, Winona Cotter at Alden-Conger, La Crescent at Triton, Hayfield at Blooming Prairie. Friday, Sept. 9 — Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, Dover-Eyota at Chatfield, Triton at Goodhue, St. Charles at Lourdes, Kenyon-Wanamingo at Winona Cotter, Blooming Prairie at Lester Prairie. Friday, Sept. 16 — Chatfield at St. Charles, Dover-Eyota at Caledonia (6 p.m.), Goodhue at Lewiston-Altura, Winona Cotter at Wabasha-Kellogg, Triton at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, USC at Blooming Prairie. Friday, Sept. 23 — Lewiston-Altura at Chatfield, St. Charles at Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Goodhue, Randolph at Winona Cotter (8 p.m.), Blooming Prairie at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Saturday, Sept. 24 — Caledonia at Triton. Thursday, Sept. 29 — Chatfield at La Crescent. Friday, Sept. 30 — Goodhue at Caledonia, Dover-Eyota at Lewiston-Altura, Triton at St. Charles, Rushford-Peterson at Winona Cotter (8 p.m.), Blooming Prairie at St. Clair. Thursday, Oct. 6 — Pine Island at Dover-Eyota. Friday, Oct. 7 — Caledonia at Chatfield, St. Charles at Goodhue, Lewiston-Altura at Triton, Winona Cotter at Hayfield, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at Blooming Prairie. Thursday, Oct. 13 — Triton at Chatfield, Lewiston-Altura at Lake City, Faribault Bethlehem Acacemy at Winona Cotter, Blooming Prairie at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. Friday, Oct. 14 — Caledonia at St. Charles, Goodhue at Dover-Eyota. Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Cannon Falls at Caledonia, Chatfield at Goodhue, Dover-Eyota at Triton, St. Charles at Lewiston-Altura, Winona Cotter at Fillmore Central, Medford at Blooming Prairie.

