Chatfield looks to continue Section 1's success at state level

Just minutes after a heartbreaking loss in the Section 1AA football championship game, Caledonia head coach Carl Fruechte stood on the turf at Mayo High School talking to a reporter.

The Warriors had just fallen to rival Chatfield 10-8 in another of their many battles for supremacy in Section 1 over the past decade-plus. It's a rivalry that carries some classic postseason matchups and two programs that like nothing better than to beat one another, yet have a world of respect for each other.

“I don’t even know if I can say this,” Fruechte told the Post Bulletin. “To me, this was the state championship. Barnesville and everyone else might disagree with me, and that’s fine, but that’s the way I look at it.”

Fruechte's comments were meant with no disrespect toward the other top programs in the state, but history has shown that the Section 1AA champion should always be considered an odds-on favorite at state.

That's where No. 1-ranked Chatfield is headed now. The Gophers (11-0) will face Section 2AA champion Blue Earth Area at 7 p.m. tonight at Mayo High School in a Class AA state quarterfinal game. The winner moves on to next week's state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Head coach Jeff Johnson and the Gophers won't look past any opponent, particularly an explosive BEA team that scored 144 points in three section playoff games. Yet the Section 1AA title game was a prime example of how Chatfield and Caledonia are built on more than high-powered offenses. The teams combined for just 18 points and the winning points came on a 27-yard field by Chatfield's Jacob Erickson midway through the fourth quarter.

And had it not been for a momentum-shifting goal-line stand by Chatfield to open the second half, Caledonia just might be the team preparing to face Blue Earth Area tonight. The Gophers stopped the Warriors at the 1-yard line on the opening possession of the third quarter, then star running back Sam Backer took the next play 99 yards for a touchdown.

“We feel like with Section 1, whoever comes out of here is going to make a run,” Johnson said to the Post Bulletin after the section final. “You just don’t see defenses like this. Other teams get shell shocked when a Section 1 defense shows up in the state quarters.

“Look what we did last year against (Minneapolis) North. They’re scoring 50, 60 points against people, and all of a sudden we’re up 37-0 at half. And they’re like, what just happened? Well, this is what we’ve been dealing with down here; Goodhue, Dover-Eyota, Triton. It’s a headache, week in and week out.

“It’s an awesome section, man. We’re proud to be in it, and we’ll be proud to represent it.”

Blue Earth Area, approximately 40 miles west of Albert Lea, will offer another big test for the Gophers' defense, which allows 9.4 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the state in Class AA. BEA (9-2) averages 43.9 points per game and allows 19.5. Its two losses this season came to teams that also qualified for state tournaments — a 34-26 loss at Section 3AA champion Jackson County Central on Sept. 16, and a 34-20 setback against Section 3AAA champion Fairmont on Oct. 19.

The Buccaneers are led by quarterback Ashton Lloyd, who has passed for more than 1,000 yards and rushed for more than 500. Running backs Parker Meyers, Noah Johnson and Caleb Langager add to BEA's balanced attack.

Aside from their two losses, BEA has racked up some points this season. It scored 73 points in a season-opening 73-12 win against Windom Area, and had three other games of 50 or more points in the regular season. In its three-game run through the Section 2AA tournament, it 62, 38 and 44 points.

Recent Class AA state champions

YEAR STATE CHAMPION (Section) RECORD 2021 Chatfield (Section 1) 13-1 2019 Caledonia (Section 1) 14-0 2018 Caledonia (Section 1) 13-0 2017 Caledonia (Section 1) 13-0 2016 Caledonia (Section 1) 14-0 2015 Caledonia (Section 1) 14-0 2014 Holdingford (Section 6) 12-2 2013 Chatfield (Section 1) 13-1 2012 Caledonia (Section 1) 13-0

* NOTE: No state champion was crowned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.