Chatfield looks to repeat as Section 1AA football champ

CHATFIELD vs. GOODHUE

What: Section 1AA championship game

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson

Records: No. 2 Goodhue is 7-3; No. 1 Chatfield is 9-1.

Last meeting: Chatfield defeated Goodhue 40-15 on Oct. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last game: In the Section 1AA semifinals, Chatfield blanked Triton 54-0; Goodhue beat Lewiston-Altura 48-28.

Goodhue notes: The Wildcats enter having won three straight games. They average 33.6 points per game and allow 27.6. Will Opsahl leads a potent passing attack with 1,322 yards, 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 96 of 158 attempts. Adam Poncelet has averaged 15 yards on 48 catches with 13 TDs while Malakye Parker has rushed for 1,284 yards and 13 TDs. The defense is led by linebackers Grant Reed (97 tackles), Ethan Matthees (96 tackles), Maddox O'Reilly (84 tackles) and defensive end Blake Carlson (103 tackles, six sacks). On defense, a key for the Wildcats will be to contain QB Sam Backer, who is an excellent runner. "He's the complete package," Goodhue coach Tony Poncelet said. "He's very fast, very strong, he's got great vision and he's got the ball in his hands most downs. He's got a good line in front of him and a couple of receiving weapons."

Chatfield notes: The Gophers are the defending 1AA champs, but they will have to work a little harder to win this year. In 2020 they won the section title when both teams they were scheduled to face had to forfeit due to COVID. Chatfield, ranked No. 6 in Class AA, takes a nine-game winning streak into play Friday. The Gophers average 36.3 points per game and allow just 14.0. Senior running QB Sam Backer has been the catalyst of the offense as he has rushed for 1,700 yards and 26 TDs and passed for 678 yards and 11 TDs. Coach Jeff Johnson said the offensive line and tight ends have also been blocking well. Jackson Schild has run for 378 yards and 6 TDs while No. 2 QB Parker Delaney has 506 yards passing and two TDs and 270 yards rushing and 6 TDs. Cole Johnson averages 26.9 yards on 23 catches with 8 TDs. The defense is led by linebackers, and brothers, senior Brady Schott and sophomore Kail Schott. The fast and physical defensive line features Campbell Berge, Ethan Ruskell and Isaac Stevens. CB Drew Schindler has 7 interceptions.

Goodhue coach Tony Poncelet says: "We played them earlier in the year and we had five turnovers so we didn't put ourselves in the best position to win. I'd like to think that we've improved a lot since the last time around. Chatfield's a very well-rounded team, very good defense, good coaching and some good athletes on the team. Sam Backer is the complete package."

Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson says: "They like their running game, too. Thirty-three (Malakye Parker) is a pretty good runner so we have to make sure we stay aggressive like we have been pretty much the whole year. Our team speed on defense has been pretty key. We have physical and aggressive kids and that's what makes our defense as tough as it has been for the last few weeks. Really, we've got 11 kids out there that are really willing to tackle. And that's huge, not everyone can say that."