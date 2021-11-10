Chatfield not content with a state berth

The Chatfield football team took great pleasure in winning the Section 1AA championship last week.

But the Gophers want more, much more.

The Gophers will play in the state football tournament for the first time in eight years when they face Section 4AA champion Minneapolis North (9-1) in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Mayo High School.

Jeff Johnson, in his 15th season as Chatfield’s coach, guided the Gophers to a state title in 2013 and he would love nothing more than a repeat of that experience.

“This group of kids, that’s been their goal since Day One,” Johnson said. “I don’t think they’re satisfied with a section championship. It’s fun and it hasn’t been done that often, but I think they want more than that. And I think we can feel that this week in practice, too. They’re very competitive and they want to keep playing.”

The Gophers (10-1) have won 10 straight since dropping their season opener to Plainview-Elgin-Millville. But they will face a surging North team that has won its past four games by a combined score of 186-12.

“We need to use our quickness and speed and rally to the football,” Johnson said. “They have a lot of different things they want to try. We have to bring our ‘A’ game, that’s for sure.”

Minneapolis North has good size on its offensive and defensive lines and also has good speed at the skill positions. But Johnson is confident the Gophers will be able to stack up in both areas.

“Their skill players can run, but we can, too, so I like our matchup,” Johnson said. “I think our overall team speed could be an advantage in this game so that’s what we’re going to rely on.”

Johnson said Chatfield’s line averages about 215 pounds per player.

“We're not that big, but our kids are pretty strong across the board,” he said. “Our defensive line and linebackers are pretty fast, pretty strong and pretty physical.”

The Polars are more of a running team on offense.

“They’ll take their shots downfield, too,” Johnson said. “But they definitely want to run the ball. They’ve got a pretty good little running back (Ty’ree Cox) who is shifty and fast. But we’ve seen some pretty good backs in our conference.”

The Gophers have excelled on defense; the strong and speedy unit has allowed two or fewer touchdowns in six consecutive games.

Chatfield’s offense revolves around junior Sam Backer. The running quarterback has rushed for 2,046 yards and 32 touchdowns. He has also passed for 678 yards and 11 TDs.

“It is easier said than done because we have a lot of other good guys around him making plays,” Johnson said of stopping Backer.

Jackson Schild (336 yards, five TDs) and Kail Schott (204 yards, one TD) are the prime running backs, but the pair have combined for 102 carries, compared to 199 for Backer.

“It’s important to have a great athlete like Sam at the helm, but you have to have a healthy offensive line,” Johnson said. “And we’re pretty deep at that position, too.”

Johnson said weather could be a factor on how much the Gophers might try to throw the ball.

“It just depends on what the weather gives us,” he said. “It was pretty hard to pass last week and getting an early lead we didn’t really need to. But I think we’re definitely going to have to make some plays in the passing game.”

Cole Johnson, a 6-foot-4 receiver, has averaged 22.1 yards on 23 catches, with eight TDs, while Luke Carrier has averaged 11.3 yards on 14 catches with three TDs. Tight end Drew O’Conner (12 catches, 15.1 average, one TD) is another receiving option.

Johnson said the Gophers will also try to use North’s aggressiveness to their advantage.

“I think we’ve got a decent game plan to utilize that,” Johnson said. “We just need to keep playing like we’ve been playing. Our kids have been studying a lot of film and they’re pretty focused.”

Class AA state quarterfinals

Who: Chatfield (10-1) vs. Minneapolis North (9-1).

When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Mayo High School.

Up Next: The winner advances to the Class AA state semifinals against the Barnesville and Eden Valley-Watkins winner at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium.