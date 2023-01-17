Chatfield softball squad takes Team of the Year honors at Rochester Sports Banquet

ROCHESTER — The awards were announced on Monday for the 2023 Rochester Sports Banquet.

A sold out crowd of about 500 people were on hand at the Rochester Event Center. Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, who now works in radio and television in the Twin Cities, was the featured speaker.

Here is a list of this year's winners and others nominated for awards.

Team of the Year

Winner: Chatfield softball.

The Gophers won the Class AA state title with a 28-2 record for the first state softball title in school history and the first state title for any girls team. Chatfield had to win three straight games in section play after falling to Cannon Falls to advance to state. The final two section wins were 9-1 and 11-0 over Cannon Falls. The Gophers then won three in a row at the state tournament, slipping past Proctor 3-2 in the title game.

Other finalists:

• Century girls track 4x100 relay (Class AAA state champions with a time of 47.7, sixth fastest ever in state history).

• Hayfield boys basketball (repeated as Class A state champion with a 32-2 record).

• Lourdes girls tennis (Class A state champion).

• Chatfield football (Class AA State runner-up and finished with a 12-1 record).

Coach of the Year

Winner: Chris Mensink, Fillmore Central football.

Mensink led the Falcons to the Section 1A title and the first state football berth in school history. Fillmore Central posted a narrow 18-16 win over Lester Prairie and then had a huge comeback against Minneota in the Class A state semifinals before falling just short, 28-27. The Falcons finished with a 12-1 record.

Other finalists:

• Jerry Chase, Chatfield softball. He guided the Gophers to Class AA state title with a 28-2 record.

• Charro Coleman, Byron gymnastics, and girls track and field. He guided Bears to state berth in gymnastics, guided Bears to seventh-place finish in True Team state track meet and was the Class AA girls state Coach of the Year.

• Tage Puetz, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls soccer. She guided team to state berth and had to deal with a challenging pregnancy during the season.

• Ben Maes, Lourdes girls tennis. He guided the Eagles to a Class A state championship.

Female Athlete of the Year

Winner: Hannah Hanson, Mayo volleyball, basketball, track.

Hanson, currently a senior at Mayo, was All-State in volleyball and track. She was All-Conference in volleyball, track and basketball. At the Class AAA state track meet, she placed fourth in the state in the 100 hurdles as a junior and fifth in the 300 hurdles. In college, she will play volleyball and run track at Division II Biola University in California.

Other finalists:

• Claire Springer, Chatfield softball (All-Conference, Class AA State All-Tournament Team). She was 26-2 as a pitcher with a 0.93 ERA while also hitting .352 with 26 RBIs.

• Lilly Meister, John Marshall basketball (All-Conference, All-State, Minnesota Ms. Basketball nominee, Post Bulletin Player of the Year). Finished career with 2,293 career points and 1,313 rebounds. Currently a freshman for the Indiana University women's basketball team.

• Anika Reiland, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostander/Kingsland track. As an individual she placed second in state in 100 and 200 at the Class A state meet and was on the 4x200 relay state champion team.

• Rylee Nelson, Zumbrota-Mazeppa volleyball. She was named All-Conference, All-State and was the Post Bulletin Player of the Year in volleyball. She will play in college at Division I Seton Hall University.

Male Athlete of the Year

Winner: Bennett Berge, Kasson-Mantorville wrestling.

He won the Section 1AA title and was a Class AA individual state champion for the fifth time as he finished the season with a perfect 52-0 record, which included 40 pins. He was one of 10 members of the U-20 USA wrestling team, helping the U.S. place second at the United World Wrestling World Team Trials and earning a a silver medal in his weight division. He is now a freshman wrestler at South Dakota State University.

Other finalists:

• Noah Billings, Rochester Nordic ski team, mountain bike team, triathlete. He was ranked No. 4 nationally for triathletes under age 17 and qualified for the World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

• Gavin Gust, Dover-Eyota wrestling. He was won the Section 1A title and was the Class A state champion in his weight class. He finished with a 40-1 record).

• Jarod White, Pine Island track and field, football. Won the Class AA pole vault state champion with a leap of 16 feet, a Class AA state record. He was nationally ranked. Also excelled in football.

• Joe Sperry, Lourdes baseball. His pitching and helping help lead the Eagles to a third-place state finish in Class AA. He was 10-1 on the mound with a 0.84 ERA while batting .487 with eight homers and 39 RBIs. A two-time first-team All-State pick he was on the Class AA State All-Tournament team and the Post Bulletin Player of the Year).

Adaptive Athlete/Team of the Year

Winner: Goodhue County bowling.

Goodhue was the ASD state champion and the CI team placed 14th at state. All members of the team improved their scores from the previous season.

Other finalists:

• ZED Zorros, bowling. The team was a state qualifier.

• Tyler Gunnarson, track and field. He was the 100-meter dash wheelchair state champ, state record for a freshman and had the third fastest time in state history at any grade level.

• Rochester Raiders adapted floor hockey. The placed fifth to win the state consolation title at the state tournament.

• Will Adamson, Rochester Raiders adapted floor hockey. He helped led team to a fifth-place state finish.

Post-secondary Male Athlete of the Year

Winner: Mac Horvtah.

The former Century High School baseball player excelled at the University of North Carolina. A full-time starting third baseball for the Tar Heels, Horvath overcame a slow start to hit .268 with 18 home runs, 53 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. He could be a high selection in the 2023 amateur baseball draft.

Post-secondary Female Athlete of the Year

Winner: Liv Korngable.

The Mayo grad excelled for the University of South Dakota women's basketball team. She helped South Dakota go 29-6 and advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before suffered a 52-49 loss to Michigan. In her final season as a starting guard, she led the team in assists (3.8 per game), was third on the team in scoring (12.5 per game) while averaging 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Pat Lund

Pat was a long-time sportscaster for KTTC-TV in Rochester. He died in April of 2022 at the age of 58. Lund, a Mayo High School grad, was the face of the KTTC sports staff and had a 30-year career at station before retiring in 2020.

