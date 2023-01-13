Chatfield, Spring Grove players had quick change from football to basketball

CHATFIELD — Chatfield and Spring Grove both had terrific football seasons as each team reached the Prep Bowl in its respective class. But that made it a bit tougher when players had to shift to basketball just days later.

In both schools nearly all of the players on the football team are also basketball players. There are a number of factors to deal with in the quick transition, and one that other high school sports in the state have to cope with as well.

Chatfield boys basketball coach Jeremy McBroom said that Chatfield urges athletes to play multiple sports “and we want them to succeed.”

But what makes that frustrating is the overlapping of seasons. This was especially true this year with football. The state championship games were pushed back a week, to the first weekend in December, due to U.S. Bank Stadium being unavailable during Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s been a learning experience,” McBroom said. “From my standpoint I wish the Minnesota State High School League would make sure the sports seasons don’t overlap.

“They want multi-sport athletes, but then they’re penalizing them by overlapping the sport seasons,” he added.

Limited practice time

Spring Grove played in the Nine-Man Prep Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Lions pushed back some basketball games and didn’t play their first one until Dec. 19.

“We lost a couple weeks of practice that everybody else got and everybody has twice as many games as us, but we’re just moving along and trying to be the best that we can be at playoff time,” Spring Grove senior Tysen Grinde said.

Last season when Chatfield reached the state title game in football, the Gophers delayed their first four boys basketball games. That put a strain on the team in February when the Gophers played 10 games in a 14-day stretch.

This season McBroom, now in his second season at Chatfield, pushed back just the first two games. The football team played in the Class AA state championship game on Friday, Dec. 2. Chatfield had just three basketball practices with its full varsity squad before playing its first game on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“It was definitely a quick turnaround,” Chatfield senior Eli Hopp said. “... Trying to get the skills built for basketball took a little while. And you use a lot of different muscles in basketball than in football.”

All but one Chatfield varsity player was a member of the football team, and that one member was the football team manager. McBroom held more than a week of practices with that one non-football player and others made up of non-varsity basketball players.

“You’re cutting corners all over the place,” McBroom said. “It’s a struggle, but the kids have been great.”

Just four days after its first game, Chatfield had a stretch of five games in eight days. That meant very little practice time.

“I think the biggest challenge was just the lack of time in the gym,” Hopp said. “You could definitely tell in those first couple of games, our shooting percentage was way down. We weren’t making shots, we were kind of all over the place. And a big one was fouling, we were all playing very aggressive still. It took a couple of weeks to tone back from being able to hit people on the football field.”

Players recovering from football injuries

Players from both teams also had to come with grips of falling in the state championship game, Chatfield in Class AA and Spring Grove in Class Nine-Man. Spring Grove led until the final 25 seconds of its title game.

“Coming off a 14-game football season, it took a toll on a lot of the kids physically,” Spring Grove boys basketball coach Wade Grinde said. “Also mentally, having lost the way we did in the state championship game, having the lead and then losing that lead. We were worried about their physical and mental state, but these kids are all competitors. They love football and they love basketball.”

Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (6) tries to run the ball in for a 2-point conversion during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

The physical pounding the players took in football has carried over into basketball in many cases.

Chatfield senior point guard Cole Johnson broke a bone in his forearm in the football state championship game. Senior Drew O’Connor suffered a thumb injury in the state quarterfinals. Both are 6-foot-4 starters in basketball. O’Connor is expected to play in the near future, but Johnson may be out until the end of January or early February.

Johnson was injured in the first quarter of the state championship game. He continued to play the remainder of the first half.

“I didn’t know it was broken at the moment,” he said. “I was hoping it was just a bruise.”

Johnson’s right arm is still in a cast. But he has been doing conditioning drills and working with his left arm. He has also been watching film and helping coaches do scouting reports.

“It’s extremely frustrating, but I’ve had a lot of family, friends and coaches to support me,” Johnson said.

Spring Grove quarterback Elijah Solum (2) scrambles away from Fertile-Beltrami's Tucker Bolstad (22) during a Nine-Man state semifinal football game on Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Solum was one of many Spring Grove football players that had to make a quick transition to basketball as soon as the fall sports season ended. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Spring Grove also had players nicked up during the football season, with some players having to ease into the basketball season. Elijah Solum and Ethan Crouch both had sprained ankles, Tysen Grinde had a sore knee, Hunter Holland is still battling a shoulder injury and Logan Brumm is recovering from a broken hand.

“Guys were a little beat up after the state championship game so it takes some time to get fully healthy,” Solum said.

Tysen Grinde, Solum and Crouch are all starters. Holland was a starter a year ago, but according to coach Grinde he “has been pretty banged up.” Holland is also dealing with losing sight in one of his eyes last summer.

“They’re just a really good bunch of gritty kids,” coach Grinde said.

Grinde said he has gone easy on the players in terms of conditioning as well.

“We’ve taken it easy because we don’t want to burn them out come the end of January or the first part of February,” the coach said. “We want them ready to go at the end of February and March.”

Getting in basketball shape

Players from both teams are still trying to get their timing down as well as working their way into basketball-playing shape. Football conditioning is quite different from basketball. Football plays are for short bursts, mostly under 10 seconds, while basketball features constant motion.

“I’d say the biggest adjustment is just being in good shape because you work different muscles between basketball and football,” Tysen Grinde said. “In basketball you get a lot more sore in the legs from running so much. … But it doesn’t take long for us to get into shape because we’re all going into our second or third year of varsity basketball.”

Solum, who plays quarterback for the Spring Grove football team, says it takes a while for the basketball players to click on the court with limited practice time.

“At the end of the games we might not be connecting as well on our passes or not making shots or talking as a team,” he said. “But as we practice (more) for the season and play more games, we’ll get better.”

Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (1) and Lourdes’ Dillung Kullang (4) battle for a rebound during a boys basketball game Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Both the Chatfield and Spring Grove basketball teams have high hopes for the season. Spring Grove is off to a solid 6-1 start and hopes to be a force during the Section 1A playoffs.

“We know it’s going to come and as coaches we’re not worried,” coach Grinde said. “... We keep the big picture in mind and we just want to be peaking come tournament time.”

Chatfield might have a top-six team in Section 1AA talent wise, but due to players transitioning after football and injuries, they are off to a 4-6 start. That could mean a lower seed during the 16-team section tournament.

“In our minds, it doesn’t matter what they seed us because you have to win the games anyways,” McBroom said.

“As the season goes on I can definitely tell guys are starting to develop,” Hopp said. “When we get those two guys back, I think it will definitely be a good run at the end of the season.”