Chatfield standout Sam Backer commits to MSU, Mankato

Chatfield's Sam Backer totaled 3,117 all-purpose yards and 51 touchdowns at quarterback as a junior this past season for the Class A state champion Gophers. The incoming senior announced Monday that he will play college football beginning in 2023 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

CHATFIELD-BACKER-DUP-FOOTBALL-7199.jpg
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during a Class AA football state quarterfinal game against Minneapolis North on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
July 18, 2022 04:45 PM
CHATFIELD — One of the area's most impactful prep football players has decided on the next chapter of his career.

Chatfield High School standout Sam Backer has committed to traditional Division II powerhouse Minnesota State University, Mankato to play football, announcing via his Twitter page Monday. He was offered by the Mavericks on June 1.

A two-time district player of the year, Backer is coming off his best season.

The junior was switched from running back to quarterback after a few games, but continued to utilize his legs. He finished with 2,384 yards rushing and 34 rushing touchdowns, while recording 3,117 all-purpose yards and 51 TDs.

Backer also holds an offer from the University of Sioux Falls and had junior-day invites with South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University.

Backer is not only one of southeastern Minnesota's top football players, but also among its top track-and-field sprinters. Backer won the Section 1A 100-meter dash with an 11.1 clocking this past season. He is almost among the area's strongest weight lifters.

