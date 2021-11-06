Chatfield takes it to Goodhue, gets Back(er) to state tournament

KASSON — If you’re thinking of tackling Sam Backer, you better bring a couple of guys.

One won't cut it.

And the Goodhue High School football team certainly knew that entering Friday’s Section 1AA football championship game. The Wildcats — taking on top-seeded Chatfield with a state-tournament berth on the line — knew all about the Gophers’ junior QB. Stopping him was Priority 1.

But preparation and execution are two different things, and Goodhue lacked the latter to the tune of a historic rushing performance for Chatfield’s main man.

“You know what you have to do to stop him,” Goodhue coach Tony Poncelet said, “but can you stop him is the question.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Backer had an answer for the Wildcats and then some, racking up a school-record 345 rushing yards — yes, 345 — and six touchdowns en route to a mammoth 46-15 Chatfield victory at KMTelecom Stadium.

The Gophers now advance to the Class AA state quarterfinals for a second consecutive season. They’ll take on No. 2 Minneapolis North on Thursday at Mayo High School.

And with Backer at the helm — not to mention the guys blocking in front of him — they like their chances.

“The thing is, Sam’s a very special player, but make no mistake, our offensive line and our receivers block very, very well,” Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson said. “This is a total team effort. I know that sounds cliché, but he wasn’t the only one in the weight room for the past year and a half. Everybody was. We have strong wide receivers, and it’s tough to get off their blocks. And then we just let Sam do his thing.”

“He’s pretty special, but don’t forget about their line,” Poncelet said. “He had some nice blocks, but boy, all he needs is a crease and he’s gone. I think the most impressive thing about him is his cuts and his vision. You think you’ve got him bottled up one minute, and then he cuts on a dime, and with his speed he’s gone.”

Backer’s speed was on display more than once against the Wildcats.

ADVERTISEMENT

His first touchdown went right up the middle from 45 yards out, giving him 84 yards for the game at that point on just four carries. That touchdown sparked a streak of five consecutive scoring drives for the Gophers, all of which were punctuated by Backer TDs.

All of them looked different, too. Backer’s second touchdown was an 18-yarder. His third and fourth were from seven and two yards out, respectively.

His fifth was perhaps his best. On a drive that started with the Gophers pinned back on their own 2-yard line late in the first half, Backer broke two tackles en route to a no-doubter of a 91-yard score. That run brought Backer’s yardage total up to 295 yards.

Before halftime.

“For me to pop out like this in a section championship game, that’s pretty cool,” said Backer, who now has 2,045 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on the season. “A lot of my big runs were me breaking arm tackles. I get a really good feeling when I see myself one-on-one with a guy. In that situation, I mean, you can try to tackle me, but I’m going to try to go through you.”

Backer added his final touchdown late in the third quarter in déjà vu fashion.

After a 6-yard run took him over 300 yards on the night, Backer took his next carry 29 yards to the house for what appeared to be yet another TD. But the play was called back on a personal-foul penalty, which put the ball back on the Goodhue 44.

No problem. Backer took it in again on the very next play, with an extra 15 yards to boot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Typically, teams can’t get more than one defender there to tackle him because everyone else is doing their job blocking,” Johnson said. “We would have to have 2-3 missed blocks for that to happen, and we’ve rarely seen that this year, where multiple people are able to gang tackle him. He’s usually got about one person to miss, and a lot of times he does that.”

Before Backer got going, the Wildcats were the ones who landed the game’s first punch.

Chatfield’s initial drive stalled just inside the Goodhue red zone, giving the Wildcats possession on their own 19-yard line. Two plays later, junior quarterback Will Opsahl — who finished 9 of 19 from the pocket for 139 yards and two scores — found senior Dylan Schafer for a 77-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats an early lead.

That lead was short lived.

Backer’s first touchdown of the night came less than two minutes later, and the Gophers were off to the races from there.

“It just goes to show that you have to be able to run the ball and stop the run in November to advance. You can’t be one dimensional,” Poncelet said. “I tip my hat. We knew we had to come in and play a perfect game, and I tip my hat to them and wish them luck.”

NOTES: Junior running back Malakye Parker led the Wildcats with 47 rushing yards on 13 carries. He also reeled in 18 receiving yards on a game-high three receptions. … All 452 of the Gophers’ total yards on offense came via the running game, as Jackson Schild and Kailan Scott also chipped in with 34 and 31 rushing yards, respectively. … With 295 rushing yards already amassed at halftime, Backer carried the ball just two times in the second half. The first went for six yards. The other went for a 44-yard score, marking his final offensive contribution of the night.

NO. 7 CHATFIELD 46, GOODHUE 15

G 7-0-8-0 — 15

C 16-22-8-0 — 46

First quarter

G — Dylan Schafer 77 pass from Will Opsahl (Kason Bigalk kick), 9:18.

C — Sam Backer 45 run (Backer run), 7:33.

C — Backer 18 run (Backer run), 4:22.

Second quarter

C — Backer 7 run (Backer run), 10:56.

C — Backer 2 run (Drew O’Connor pass from Backer), 5:44.

C — Backer 91 run (pass failed), 4:00.

Third quarter

G — Adam Poncelet 25 pass from Opsahl (Maddox O’Reilly run), 4:46.

C — Backer 44 run (Cole Johnson pass from Backer), 2:53.

TEAM STATISTICS

G — C

First downs 8 — 14

Total net yards 226 — 452

Rushes-yards 86 — 452

Comp.-att.-int. 9-19-0 — 0-5-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 — 2-1

Penalties-yds. 4-40 — 7-75

Punts-avg. 3-35.3 — 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: G — Malakye Parker 13-47, Ethan Mathees 6-37, Ethan Breuer 1-6, O’Reilly 4-5, Schafer 1-2, Grant Reed 1-minus 2, Opsahl 1-minus 2, Poncelet 1-minus 4, Team 1-minus 5; C — Backer 20-345, Jackson Schild 11-34, Kailan Scott 5-31, Eli Hopp 1-20, Parker Delaney 10-19, Ethan Breuer 2-8.

PASSING: G — Opsahl 9-19-0-139; Poncelet 1-1-0-1; Tyson Christensen 0-1-0-0; C — Backer 0-5-0-0.

RECEIVING: G — Schafer 2-81, Poncelet 2-43, Parker 3-18, Carson Roschen 1-1, O’Reilly 2-minus 3; C — None.