City girls 2021-22 basketball preview: Plenty of new faces out there

CENTURY PANTHERS



Century's Jordyn Sutton, now a senior, will be a key cog once again for the Century girls basketball team. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott





Head coach: Chadd Clarey. Assistant coaches: Kris Whitney, Duncan Kell, Makenzie Mier, Caitlyn Featherman.

Last season: 4-15 overall, 3-8 Big Nine Conference. Lost to Mayo by forfeit in the first round of the Section 1AAAA playoffs due to COVID-19 close contact.

Key returners: Jordyn Sutton, Sr., forward, 12 ppg., 4.6 rpg, 2 apg., 1.6 spg; Taylor Clarey, So., guard, 10.4 ppg., 4.5 rpg., 2.5 apg., 2 spg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outlook: The record wasn't good for Century last season, but that didn't indicate how far the team had come from the previous year. The Panthers were in the vast majority of their games. Century is more experienced this season, led by senior forward Jordan Sutton (12 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 2 apg., 1.6 spg.). The Panthers also have a key guard returning, sophomore Taylor Clarey. She's got great quickness and has made big gains in her game the last year. She averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2 steals last season. Century has speed and athleticism on its side. It also had a number of girls working on their games this past summer. What it’s looking for is more consistency on offense and defense.

Coach Chadd Clarey says: "One of our main goals is to build confidence throughout the year. I really like the commitment and focus every day at practice. If they continue on this path, the sky's the limit and they will be a fun team to watch grow throughout the year."

ROSTER

Seniors: Jordyn Sutton, 5-11, forward; Lydia Niederstadt, 5-8, guard. Sophomores: Taylor Clarey, 5-7, guard; Bailey Klote, 5-10, forward; Nora Lynch, 5-9 guard; Audrey Whitney, 5-6, point guard; Ella Zmolek, 6-0, forward. Freshman: Ryaan Speer, 5-9, guard/forward.

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS





Head coach: Phil Schroeder. Assistant coaches: Brooke Kosok, Josh Derr, Megan Lindell.

Last season: 9-8 overall, 6-5 Big Nine. Lost 73-35 to eventual champion Farmington in the second round of the Section 1AAAA playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key returners: Lilly Meister, Sr., forward, 21 ppg., 11 rpb; Katie Hurt, Sr., guard, 14 ppg., 4 apg; Sarah Mullenbach, Jr., guard/wing; Stacie Mullenbach, Jr., wing/forward; Ava Hagland, Sr., guard/wing.

Outlook: It was a strange season a year ago for John Marshall, with some surprises to begin things with a couple of girls not going out for the team, among other things. Mix in the COVID-19 restrictions and times were even tougher. Still, the Rockets improved as the season went along, winning five of their last eight games. JM has a couple of true stars, led by 6-foot-2 senior forward Lilly Meister, who will play at Big Ten power Indiana next season. Meister was All-State last year when she averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds. Next to her is another senior standout and future Division I player, 5-11 guard Katie Hurt. Hurt (14 points, 4 assists per game) will play next season at Lehigh. The key for JM will be getting enough out of those not named Meister and Hurt. The Rockets did get some crucial varsity experience a year ago from a host of players.

Coach Phil Schroeder says: "We have a great group of kids who work hard every day and are fun to coach. Hopefully, the season won't be interrupted, and we'll be able to get better as the season progresses."

ROSTER

Seniors: Katie Hurt, 5-11, guard; Shaely Nelson, 5-8, guard; Ava Haglund, 5-7, guard; Olivia Gorden, 5-7, guard; Brea Schad, 5-5, guard; Jadyn Currie, 5-7, guard; Elli Biermeier, 5-7, forward; Lilly Meister, 6-2, forward. Juniors: Dezirae Dotterwick, 5-4, guard; Brianna Aikens, 5-3, guard; Sarah Mullenbach, 5-8, guard; Stacie Mullenbach, 5-9, forward; Gayla Klebig, 5-10, forward. Sophomores: Kate Novak, 5-6, guard; Freshmen: Jacey Nelson, 5-8, guard; Laynie Meister, 6-0, forward; Ciara Seifert, 6-0, forward.

MAYO SPARTANS





Head coach: Andy Bromeling. Assistant coaches: Joe Owen, Kendra Jacobs, Courtney Matzek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season: 16-3 overall, 10-0 Big Nine. Lost 79-39 to Farmington in the Section 1AAAA championship.

Key returners: Hannah Hanson, Jr., guard, 11.9 ppg.; Taylor Hill, Jr., guard, 3.1 ppg.

Outlook: The Spartans have a new look, complete with a new coach. Longtime Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball coach Andy Bromeling has replaced Ryan Carpenter, who left for a college coaching position. The varsity athletes are also largely different, with a pack of seniors having graduated from last year's team. That includes 6-3 standout center Anna Miller, who’s now playing at Division I Drake. Still, there is one key player back, star junior guard Hannah Hanson, who is as well known for her defense as her offense (11.9 ppg.). Mayo looks to have a number of players who can hit 3-pointers

Coach Andy Bromeling says: "We had a very good first week of practice and scrimmaged some very good teams. I like where we are at as it sits today. Things are coming together nicely and the attitudes of the players have been outstanding. We have a ton of work ahead of us, but if things come together like they should, we will become tougher and tougher to play as the year goes on."

ROSTER

Seniors: Adit Koth, 5-10, guard/forward; Kianna Young, 5-10, forward. Juniors: Izabell Ruskell, 5-8, guard; Taylor Hill, 5-8, guard; Hannah Hanson, 5-9, guard; Lauren Brede, 5-7, guard; Vicki Marial, 6-3, forward/center; Gabriele Mutschelknaus, 5-7, guard. Sophomores: Ava Miller, 6-2, forward; Olivia McNallan, 5-7, guard; Gabrielle Buhrow, 5-8, guard. Freshmen: Kaia Kirkeby, 5-6, guard; Addison Hill, 5-8, guard.

LOURDES EAGLES

Head coach: Mark Kellen. Assistant coaches: Scott Helt, Chad Garness.

Last season: 11-9 overall, 8-7 Hiawatha Valley League. Lourdes lost 64-45 to Goodhue in the third round of the Section 1AA tournament. That was after stunning No. 1 seed Stewartville in the second round.

Key returners: C.J. Adamson, Sr., guard, 14.9 ppg., 1.9 rpg., 3.4 apg.; Kiara Haugen, Sr. guard; Emily Bowron, Jr., guard, 6.8 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 1.9 apg; Vivica Bretton, Jr., guard/forward, 9.3 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 2.3 apg; Ella Hopkins, Jr., center, 9.9 ppg., 5.2 rpg.

Outlook: Things are shaping up nicely for the Eagles. That's despite having had to replace longtime successful head coach Aaron Berg, who retired at the end of last season. Former assistant Mark Kellen steps into the head position. He does it while directing a veteran and talented team. That includes point guard C.J. Adamson, who’s returning for her fifth season as a starter. She averaged nearly 15 points per game last season. Adamson, who'll play next year at Augustana in South Dakota, has a strong supporting cast led by 6-2 center Ella Hopkins (9.9 ppg., 5.2 rpg.), guard/forward Vivica Bretton (9.3 ppg., 5.6 rpg.) and guard Emily Bowron (6.8 ppg., 4.9 rpg). The area that Lourdes is looking to improve most is its bench production.

Coach Kellen says: "We fully expect to get our opponents' best effort night in and night out. We welcome that and look forward to it each night. Competition brings out the best in us, and we are working hard to be the best version of ourselves we possibly can be."

ROSTER

Seniors: C.J. Adamson 5-8, guard; Kiara Haugen, 5-6, guard. Juniors: Emily Bowron, 5-6, guard; Vivica Bretton, 5-9, guard/forward; Ella Hopkins, 6-2, center; Grace Skinner, 5-6, guard. Sophomores: Elyse Palen, 5-10, center; Bryn Billmeier, 5-7, guard; Caroline Daly, 5-5, guard; Devon Wald, 5-7, guard. Freshman: Allie Restovich, 5-7, guard.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY LIONS

Head coach: Kevin Lash. Assistants: Lynn Waggie.

Last season: 1-16 overall, 0-15 Southeast Conference. Lost 51-43 to Lyle/Pacelli in the first round of the Section 1A playoffs.

Key returners: Kate Friese, Jr. guard, 13.8 ppg., 4.1 spg.; Linnea Ekbom, So., forward, 4.0 ppg. 7.1 rpg.; Winona Morgan, So.. guard, 2.8 ppg. 5.3 rpg.

Outlook: Things are looking slightly up for the Lions. They are still extremely short on depth, with just nine girls on the team. But the bright side is that they're returning four starters led by Southeast Conference honorable-mention guard Kate Friese (13.8 ppg. 4 steals per game). Schaeffer will be relying on hustle and hard work defensively. Its goal is to keep its turnovers down.

Coach Lash says: "We are young and without a lot of depth, but with our numbers down we return four starters who got invaluable game experience last year. We are looking to take a step up and be competitive in all of our games."

ROSTER

Juniors: Kate Friese, 5-7; Johanna Trondson, 5-0. Sophomores: Linnea Ekbom, 5-8; Winona Morgan, 5-6. Freshmen: Gabriella Buehler, 5-6; Bella Hill, 5-6. Eighth-grade: Blythe Morgan, 5-9; Maddie Buheler, 5-6; Tina Atuti, 5-6.

— Compiled by Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin