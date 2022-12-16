SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Clarey's first two varsity goals spark JM past Big Nine rival

Rochester John Marshall scored five times in the second period on Thursday night in Austin to beat the Packers 7-1.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 15, 2022 11:17 PM
AUSTIN — Brock Clarey waited five games to get his first varsity goal.

He enjoyed it so much, he added another for good measure. Clarey, a sophomore forward for Rochester John Marshall's boys hockey team, also had one assist here Thursday night as the Rockets beat Big Nine Conference rival Austin High 7-1 at Riverside Arena.

Mason Decker also had a three-point night for the Rockets, gathering three assists, as JM outshot Austin 56-22.

JM's leading scorer, sophomore forward Ole Fevold, added a pair of goals and an assist for the Rockets (1-1-1 Big Nine, 3-1-1 overall). Damon Miller, Camden Williams and Michael Greiner also scored for JM.

Clarey opened the scoring with a power-play goal 10:22 into the game. Fevold, Miller and Williams then all scored in the first five minutes of the second period to help the Rockets pull away.

Grady Carney scored Austin's lone goal at the 6:50 mark of the second period, cutting the Packers' deficit to 4-1. But Clarey and Fevold scored in the final four minutes of the period to all but seal the win, giving JM a 6-1 lead after two.

Greiner scored his first goal of the season with five minutes remaining to cap the scoring.

Cody Vlasaty and Thor Shelley split time in goal for JM. Vlasaty played the first two periods, stopping 14 of the 15 shots he faced. Shelley played the third period, making seven saves.

Ethan Knox made 49 saves for the Packers (0-3-0, 0-5-0), who host Fairmont at 7:15 p.m. next Thursday, Dec. 22.

JM returns to play on Saturday, hosting Big Nine title contender Mankato East at 5 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

JOHN MARSHALL 7, AUSTIN 1

John Marshall 1-5-1 — 7

Austin High 0-1-0 — 1

John Marshall: Brock Clarey 2 goals, 1 assist; Ole Fevold 2 goals, 1 assist; Mason Decker 3 assists; Michael Greiner 1 goal, 1 assist; Damon Miller 1 goal; Camden Williams 1 goal; JT Veney 2 assists; Peyton Eckhoff 1 assist; Aiden Kang 1 assist. Goalies: Cody Vlasaty (34:00) 14 saves (15 shots); Thor Shelley (17:00) 7 saves (7 shots).

Austin: Grady Carney 1 goal; Isaiah Hemann 1 assist; Gahvin Schaefer 1 assist. Goalie: Ethan Knox 49 saves (56 shots).

