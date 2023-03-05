Class A boys swimming/diving: Winona senior places sixth in state in 100 backstroke

MINNEAPOLIS — Winona senior Colin White placed sixth in the state in the 100 backstroke at the Class A boys state swimming and diving meet during the championship round on Saturday.

White had the top finish any area swimmer. He posted a time of 53.97 in the backstroke.

Austin senior Winston Walkup was also in the championship heat of the 100 backstroke and he was eighth in

54.83. Austin freshman Brent Dahl was in the consolation final of the event. He was ninth, but his time of 54.66 was better than Walkup's.

By placing in the top eight at state, both White and Walkup earn All-State status.

Breck-Blake was the run-away winner of the team title with 408 points, double the total of runner-up St. Thomas Academy 204. Austin was 12th in the team standings.

Red Wing freshman Zachary Mikkelson entered the final round seventh in diving, but he slipped three notches and finished 10th. Red Wing's Landen Nelson, another freshman, moved up two spots and placed 14th in diving.

Austin's 200 medley relay team of Dahl, Walkup, Joey Hilkin and Kenny Cabeen placed 10th. The Packers' foursome of Cabeen, Zach Evenson, Hilkin and Lucas Myers was 11th in the 200 freestyle relay.

Walkup placed 12th in the 200 individual medley while Cabeen was 12th in the 100 freestyle.

Dahl tied for 13th in the 500 freestyle while Evenson was 15th in the 200 freestyle.

Red Wing's Ethan Ihrke placed 15th in the 100 butterfly.

Winona tied for 25th in the team standings and Red Wing was right behind in 27.

CLASS A STATE SWIMMING/DIVING FINALS

Team scores

(Top 10, Austin, Red Wing, Winona)

1. Breck-Blake 408, 2. St. Thomas Academy 204, 3. Orono 167, 4. Sauk Rapids Rice 158, 5. Alexandria 148, 6. Northfield 146, 7. Mankato East 132, 8. Hutchinson 130, 9. St Anthony 108, 10. St Paul Como Park 74.5, 12. Austin 61.5, 25. (tied) Winona 13, 27. Red Wing 12.

Individual results

(Winners, Austin, Red Wing, Winona top 16)

200 medley relay — 1. Breck-Blake 1:32.45, 10. Austin (Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen) 1:39.65.

200 freestyle — 1. Henry Webb (Breck) 1:38.14, 15. Zach Evenson (Aus) 1:49.44.

200 IM — 1. Charlie Egeland (Breck) 1:48.08, 12. Winston Walkup (Aus) 2:02.03.

50 freestyle — 1. Conner Hogan (Hutchinson) 20.21.

Diving — 1. Jimmy Nord (Chisago Lakes) 442.00, 10. Zachary Mikkelson (RW) 333.0, 14. Landen Nelson (RW) 305.10.

100 butterfly — 1. Hogan (Hutchinson) 48.93, 15. Ethan Ihrke (RW) 54.42.

100 freestyle — 1. Jack Schurtz-Ford (Breck) 44.85, 12. Kenny Cabeen (Aus) 48.83.

500 freestyle — 1. Josiah March (Breck) 4:34.39, 13. (tie) Brent Dahl (Aus) 4:59.86.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Breck-Blake 1:25.27, 11. Austin (Evenson, Hilkin, Lucas Myers, Cabeen) 1:30.61.

100 backstroke — 1. Jack Schurtz-Ford (Breck) 49.78, 6. Colin White (Win) 53.97, 8. Winston Walkup (Aus) 54.83, 9. Brent Dahl (Aus) 54.66.

100 breaststroke — 1. Charlie Egeland (Breck) 53.84.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Breck-Blake 3:02.58.