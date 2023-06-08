Class A state boys tennis championship: Lourdes finishes runner-up to powerful St. Paul Academy

MINNEAPOLIS — The Cinderella run for the Lourdes boys tennis team officially struck midnight on Wednesday.

The Eagles battled top-seeded St. Paul Academy and Summit School hard, but in the end the defending state champs were too much as the Spartans collected their second straight state title with a 7-0 victory in the Class A state boys tennis championship at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

The third-seeded Eagles end the season 12-11 overall and with a run many considered a tad unexpected.

It was in mid-April when the Eagles had lost to Schaeffer Academy for the first time in program history. It was part of a stretch where Lourdes went 5-8 and yet, it never showed any quit. Instead, taking it as a learning moment.

"I'm so proud of them," coach Steve Tacl said. "We learned how to manage those tight situations better, so we struggled with that earlier in the year. Ultimately, the margin of error in this sport is very small sometimes that results in winning sets, losing sets, losing matches. That's hard and can impact you mentally, start to doubt yourself. But we managed to overcome those moments and compete and do all the little things right."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes tennis coach Steve Tacl coaches up Marjan Veldic during a break in the Class A state boys tennis championship on Wednesday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The Eagles did all the little things right all postseason long.

First was the Section 1A final when the Eagles got their revenge on Schaeffer Academy to punch their 16th consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Yet, the Eagles weren't satisfied with just another trip to Minneapolis.

They knocked off Thief River Falls in the quarters to set up a date with Rock Ridge in the semifinals. That's where Lourdes won a thriller 4-3 for the program's first state championship appearance since 2018.

That's where the Eagles ran into the buzz-saw that is St. Paul Academy.

The Spartans proved they were once again a cut above the rest of Class A with a dominant performance for the program's second straight state title. SPA dropped just one game across all three doubles teams and dominated at No. 4 singles. But overall, the Lourdes singles players battled hard. Both Evan Ritter (No. 2) and Ethan Hubbard (No. 3) held late first set leads until SPA was able to come back, before winning set No. 2.

"Hats off to them, they are just a different level of skill," Tacl said. "We knew it was going to be very tough going in but the singles guys battled hard. So that was awesome, but I mean we have to take another jump to get to that level or somewhere close to it. But hopefully this result of being her kind of catapults these guys into thinking, man, if I really get dialed in for 9-10 months, could we get back here as a team? And close that gap a little more."

The Eagles did receive a spirited effort from senior captain Marjan Veldic, who after dropping a close first set to Zahir Hassan 7-5, fought back to win the second set even though the championship had been decided at that point. Hassan ultimately won the third set 11-9 after Veldic had staved off three consecutive match points at one point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veldic and Hassan are seeded No. 2 and No. 3, respectively for Thursday's Class A state individual portion.

"He's one of those guys where coaches say, 'He's still around?'" Tacl said. "He's the senior captain, our best player on our team the last three years. He plays with a lot of emotion and a lot of intensity. For our guys, he's a great guy to watch. The way he conducts himself between points, between sets. It's how higher tennis is played. Hopefully he's showing and showed these guys what it takes to play at a high level. That's certainly what he has given to this team in terms of leadership. He's a goofball at heart.

"We will miss him for sure."

The Class A individual portion is slated for 8 a.m. Thursday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

St. Paul Academy 7, Lourdes 0

Singles: Zahir Hassan (SPA) def. Marjan Veldic 7-5, 3-6, 11-9; Winston Arvidson def. Evan Ritter 7-6 (5), 6-0; David Schumacher def. Ethan Hubbard 7-5, 6-2; Aidan Williams def. Jack Fitzgerald 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Leo Benson/Maik Nguyen def. Charlie Young/Joseph Palen 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Colton/ Baasit Mahmood def. Andy Fink/Easton Ackley 6-1, 6-0; Ben Macedo/Isaak Senaratna def. Noah Doherty/Max Orth 6-0, 6-0.