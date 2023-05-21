Class A state true team: GMLOKS' Anika and Chantle Reiland impress

STILLWATER — Led by great days from Anika and Chantle Reiland the Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland girls track and field team placed second at the Class A State True Team meet at Stillwater High School on Saturday.

GMLOKS finished with 510 points, while Luverne won the title with a score of 551. Chatfield finished third (473.5) and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton finished sixth (415.5).

GMLOKS senior Anika Reiland won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.43, before also winning the 200 (25.98) and also placed second in the 400 (59.28) — just behind Minnewaska senior McKenzie Luetmer (59.14).

Sophomore Chantle Reiland placed second in both the 100 (12.55) and the 200 (26.30) as well. She also won the long jump by nearly nine inches with a leap of 16-10.25 to lead GMLOKS.

Chatfield sophomore Jaelyn LaPlante placed third in both the 100 and 200 with personal best times of 12.83 and 26.76, respectively. Lexi Kivimagi finished fourth in the 800 (2:27.90), while Aletta Strande placed second in the two-mile (11:45.86) to lead the Gophers.

Link to full results

Class A boys

St. Charles used a good day from Christopher Hilton to finish with a good day on the boys side of the Class A State True Team Meet.

Hilton won the 110-meter hurdles (14.94), placed second in the triple jump (41-07) and placed fourth in the 200 (23.38) and the 400 (51.86) to lead the Saints, who finished fifth as a team with a score 500.5. GMLOKS finished sixth (430.5), followed by L/FC/MC (421).

Howard Lake/Waverly/Winstead won the meet with a score of 561.

GMLOKS senior Garrison Hubka placed third in the 1600 (4:24.67) and fifth in the 3200 (10:23.63). Sophomore teammate Zach Reiland placed third in the 300 hurldes 42.14, while Sam Snitker placed second in the high jump with a leap of six feet and two inches. Maple River senior Mason Schirmer won with a jump of 6-4.

L/FC/MC sophomore Boston Wright placed second in the pole vault (12-06) — three inches behind Luverne senior DJ Rock.

Link to full results