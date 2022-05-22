Class A True Team state: Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton boys and GMLOK girls win True Team titles

The area was well represented in both the boys and the girls side on Saturday's Class A state True Team meet in Stillwater.

The Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton boys track and field team placed first with 551 points and was one of three area boys teams to place in the top five. St. Charles finished third (493) and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland finished fifth (469).

On the girls side, GMLOKS placed first with 568.5 points just ahead of second-place Luverne (564). Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton placed fourth (453) and Lake City finished eighth (378).

BOYS

L/FC/MC was led by sophomore Jayce Kiehen, who won a pair of titles in the 800- and 1600-meter run with a time of one minute and 59.56 seconds and 4:30.92, respectively. Kiehne also finished second in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.

L/FC/MC also won the 800- and 1600-meter relay as well.

The other area title went to GMLOKS' Riley Paul in the shot put at 48-9 1/4.

Team scores

Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 551, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 518.5, St. Charles 493, Luverne 478.5, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Osterander/Kingsland/Southland 469, LCWM-Nicollet 458, Pelican Rapids 436, Maple River 409, Morris Area/Choiko-Alberta 383.5, Greenway/Nashwauk/Keewatin 370.5, Sauk Centre 317, Ada Borup-West 251.

Individual results

(First place, Area top-10 finishers)

100 — 1. Ashton Sandbulte (Luverne) 11.18; 3. James Howard (GMLOKS) 11.36; 4. Noah Disbrow (St. Charles) 11.40 ; 6. Jett Thoreson (St. Charles) 11.59. 200 — 1. Ashton Sandbulte (Luverne) 22.35; 4. James Howard (GMLOKS) 22.75; 6. Noah Disbrow (St. Charles) 23.43; 10. Jett Thoreson (St. Charles) 23.83. 400 — 1. Taevon Wells (G/N/K) 50.15; 2. James Howard (GMLOKS) 50.64; 7. Jett Thoreson (St. Charles) 53.14); 8. Tyson Matzke (St. Charles) 53.74. 800 — 1. Jayce Kiehne (L/FC/MC)1:59.56; 5. Isaac Snyder (L/FC/MC) 2:02.92; 7. Andrew Imm (GMLOKS) 2:12.05; 10. Erik Shaw (GMLOKS) 2:13.20. 1,600 — 1. Jayce Kiehne (L/FC/MC) 4:30.92; 3. Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) 4:36.83; 5. Carson Ruen (L/FC/MC) 4:37.05; 7. Andrew O'Hara (St. Charles) 4:39.51; 10. Shane Arnold (St. Charles) 4:46.42. 3,200 — 1. Charlie Larson (Pelican Rapids) 10:15.72; 3. Carson Ruen (L/FC/MC) 10:21.69; 5. Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) 10:25.86; 6. Shane Arnold (St. Charles) 10:26.71; 7. Andrew O'Hara (St. Charles) 10:32.62; 10. Tate Goergen (GMLOKS). 110 hurdles — 1. Miles Flack (LCWM-N) 15.43; 5. Christopher Hilton (St. Charles) 15.97; 6. Will Harvey (L/FC/MC) 16.75; 7. Ayden Howard (GMLOKS) 16.87. 300 hurdles —1. Miles Flack (LCWM-N) 40.39; 4. JT Rein (L/FC/MC) 42.65; 10. Christopher Hilton (St. Charles) 44.78.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 45.83; 2. St. Charles 46.09. 4x200 — 1. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 1:35.01. 4x400 — 1. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 3:35.76. 4x800 — 1. L/FC/MC 8:46.22; 2. GMLOKS 8:49.92.

Field events

Shot put — 1. Riley Paul (GMLOKS) 48-9 1/4; 5. Christian Luthe (GMLOKS) 42-10 1/2; Discus — 1. Ethan Fischer (Maple River) 182-09; 2. Christian Luthe (GMLOKS) 138-11; 5. Jacob Peterson (L/FC/MC) 132-01; 8. Riley Paul (GMLOKS) 122-07. High jump — 1. Brayden Ecker (Pelican Rapids) 6-0; 2. Jayce Kiehne (L/FC/MC) 5-10; 5. Chase Christianson (L/FC/MC) 5-06; 8. Charles Davidson (St. Charles) 5-06. Pole vault — 1. Eli Radtke (Luverne) 13-3; 2. Jett Thoreson (St. Charles) 13-3; 7. Boston Wright (L/FC/MC) 11-0; 8. Braden Brevig (St. Charles) 11-0. Long jump — 1. Ethan Lebrija (MA/C-A) 20-8 1/4; 3. Noah Disbrow (19-10 1/2); 4. James Howard (GMLOKS) 19-02 1/2; 7. Jordan Peterson (L/FC/MC) 19-2 1/2; 8. Henry Liew (L/FC/MC) 18-10.25. Triple jump — 1. Lance Luchsinger (HL-W-W) 40-3; 2. Christopher Hilton (St. Charles) 39-11; 6. Jordan Peterson (L/FC/MC) 38-5.

GIRLS

On the girls side, GMLOKS used great performances from the Reiland sisters as fuel to the team title.

Junior Anika Reiland won the 100 (12.47) and 200 dash (25.89), while sister — freshman Chantle finished second (12.81) and third (26.59). Anika also finished fifth in the 400 (1:02.60) and seventh in the long jump.

The two were also a part of the winning 800 relay team.

The other area title was Lake City's winning 3200 relay team.

Team scores

Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland 568.5, Luverne 564.5, 3. Minnewaska Area 558.5, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 453, Paynesville 541.5, Concordia Academy-Roseville 434.5, Jackson County Cenral 418, Lake City 378, Osakis 360, Pierz 352, Canby/Minneota 314.5, West Marshall 281.

Individual results

(First place, Area top-10 finishers)

100 — 1. Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.47; 2. Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.81; 3. Natalie Bremer (LC) 13.05; 4. Brielle Ruen (L/FC/MC) 13.18. 200 — 1. Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 25.89; 3. Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 26.59; 4. Natalie Bremer (LC) 27.11; 5. Brielle Ruen (L/FC/MC) 27.34. 400 — 1. Shaina Zinter (Concordia) 56.81; 3. Brielle Ruen (L/FC/MC) 1:01.16; 5. Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 1:02.60; 9. Natalie Gates (LC) 1:04.64. 800 — Tenley Nelson (Luverne) 2:21.96; Mela Schmitz (LC) 2:26.47; 4. Jacey Majerus (LC) 2:28.14; 5. McKenna Hendrickson (GMLOKS) 2:29.68; 8. Morgan Pickett (L/FC/MC) 2:33.01. 10. Kendyl Queensland (GMLOKS) 2:36.10. 1600 — 1. Tenley Nelson (Luverne) 5:14.44; 6. Olivia Yotter (LC) 5:42.62; 7. Lillyan Kiehne (L/FC/MC) 5:43.28. 3200 — 1. Jenna DeBates (Luverne) 11:53.63; 2. Peyton Meincke (LC) 12:23.75; 9. Naomi Warmka (GMLOKS) 13:01.88. 100 Hurdes — Shaina Zinter (Concordia) 14.98; 3. Lynsey Ruen (L/FC/MC) 17.32; 8. Katelyn Hauser (GMLOKS) 17.68. 300 Hurdles — Elizabeth Wagner (Luverne) 48.88; 3. Lynsey Ruen (L/FC/MC) 49.53; 8. Breeley Galle (GMLOKS) 51.83.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Concordia 52.46. 4x200 — 1. GMLOKS 1:51.45. 4x400 — 1. Luverne 4:09.62. 4x800 — 1.Lake City 9:53.11.

Field events

Shot put — 1. Jocelyn Hart (Luverne) 37-7 3/4; 2. Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 37-11 1/4; 8. Becca Hoffman (GMLOKS) 30-8 1/4. Discus — Nora Wilhelm (Concordia) 117-6; 2. Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 117-4; 6. Kammry Broadwater (L/FC/MC) 107-6; 9. Becca Hoffman (GMLOKS) 96-07. High Jump — 1. Ashley Kimman (Pierz) 5-0; 3. (tie) Lauren Queensland (GMLOKS) 4-10; 8. Ava Jacobsen (L/FC/MC) 4-8. Pole Vault — 1. Peyton Hanson (JCC) 10-0; 3. Adeline Miner (L/FC/MC) 9-3; 4. Madison Simon (L/FC/MC) 9-0; 5. Shelby Beck (GMLOKS) 8-0. Long Jump — Shaina Zinter (Concordia) 17-1 1/4; 2. Natalie Bremer (LC) 16 1/4; 7. Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 15-2 1/2; 8. Jacey Majerus (LC) 15-2. Triple Jump — 1. Elsa Landherr (JCC) 33-2 1/2.