Class AA, Class A boys state team tennis pairings

CLASS AA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT

Where, when: Tuesday and Wednesday, at U of M’s Baseline Tennis Center.

Tuesday’s first round, including seeds: No. 1 Orono vs. unseeded Duluth East, 8 a.m.; No. 4 Mayo vs. No. 5 Eagan, 10 a.m.; No. 2 Edina vs. unseeded Eden Prairie, noon; No. 3 Mounds View vs. unseeded Becker, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s consolation semifinals: Orono/Duluth East loser vs. Mayo/Eagan loser, 4 p.m.; Edina/Eden Prairie loser vs. Mounds View/Becker loser, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s semifinals: Orono/Duluth East winner vs. Mayo/Eagan winner, 8 a.m.; Edina/Eden Prairie winner vs. Mounds View/Becker winner, 10 a.m.

Wednesday’s fifth place, third place, championship: Fifth place, noon; third place, 2 p.m., championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS A STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT

Where, when: Tuesday and Wednesday, at Read-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Tuesday’s first round, including rankings: Unranked Rock Ridge vs. unranked Minnewaska, 8 a.m.; No. 8 Luverne vs. No 1 St. Paul Academy, 10 a.m.; No. 2 Lourdes vs. No. 9 Foley, noon; No. 7 Litchfield vs. No. 3 Breck, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s consolation semifinals: Rock Ridge/Minnwaska loser vs. Luverne/St. Paul Academy loser, 4 p.m.; Lourdes/Foley loser vs. Litchfield/Breck loser, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s semifinals: Rock Ridge/Minnwaska winner vs. Luverne/St. Paul Academy winner, 8 a.m.; Lourdes/Foley winner vs. Litchfield/Breck winner, 10 a.m.

Wednesday’s fifth place, third place, championship: Fifth place, noon; third place, 2 p.m., championship, 4 p.m.