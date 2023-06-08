Class AA state quarterfinal: St. Charles survives, scores twice in the seventh to walk-off Watertown-Mayer

MANKATO — Emma Chuchna did not have many at-bats during the regular season.

In fact, the St. Charles junior often was hit for as she typically played the field for coach Adam Gust.

Yet, for the postseason, Gust put Chuchna's bat into the lineup.

She hasn't stopped hitting since.

On Thursday, with the Saints down to their final out in a Class AA state quarterfinal, she delivered again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trailing by a run and with the tying run on second, the Saints No. 9 hitter hit a hard chopper up the middle where the second baseman had to make a tough play but tripped and fell. Brenna Koeppel, who represented the tying run, came all the way around to score to tie it.

Chuchna advanced to second and would then score after senior Grace Buringa laced a single to right-center to give the Saints a thrilling 5-4, walk-off victory over Watertown-Mayer on Thursday at Caswell Park.

It was the third deficit of the game the Saints were able to overcome.

"I knew my team had belief in me," Chuchna said. "My teammates, my coaches, coach Barry (Tienter), all the people in the stands. That's all I really need, to know they believed in me."

St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust hugs teammate Mya Omdahl after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles advances to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Watertown-Mayer. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The No. 2 seeded Saints now head to the Class AA state semifinals against St. Agnes, which beat Proctor 2-1 in the other quarterfinal.

But throughout the game a semifinal berth seemed it was going to elude the grasp of the Saints.

Section 5AA champ Watertown-Mayer (17-10) scratched out a run in the first without getting a ball out of the infield and scored again in the third after Abby Oberness hit a bomb out to right-center.

Oberness started hot in the circle too, striking out five of the first six batters and soon the Royals headed to the fourth with a 2-0 lead. Yet, the belief was never gone from the Saints dugout.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The girls, they're pretty resilient," coach Adam Gust said. "That's one thing we pride ourselves is adjustments. ... So our girls know how to play the game and go about it the right way with the right mindset that things will go your way."

Things finally started going the Saints way in the fourth.

Lauryn Delger and Mya Omdahl led off the inning with back-to-back singles. They both advanced on a pop-up, before Maddie Williamson got the Saints on the board with a sacrifice fly to right field. Omdahl advanced to third on the play and a couple of pitches later would tie the game, scoring on a wild pitch.

Watertown-Mayer would take the lead in the sixth on its second homer of the game after Ella Guetzkow's fly ball just missed centerfielder Makadyn Gust's glove as she crashed through the fence.

But once again, the Saints had an answer.

A lead off walk from Gust, who stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. She would score on another sacrifice fly from the Saints, this one from Delger.

"We just tried to take it pitch by pitch," Buringa said. "We're always cheering each other on. We put our head down, say a quick prayer, because we want to have the big guy on our side. So, we're definitely playing for each other. And we're always in the moment. Next pitch. We don't let ourselves get down."

The Saints once again didn't get down, even after the Royals regained the lead with three consecutive two-out hits to retake the lead at 4-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koeppel, who battled all day in the circle, gave the Saints a base-runner with a one-out walk. She stole second and after an out, in stepped Chuchna.

"I looked at the scoreboard and saw there was two outs," she said. "I was like I have to believe, my team believes in me. I can do it."

She did just that with the hard chopper and after great hustle from Koeppel, the game was tied to set up Buringa.

"After we tied it, I knew there was no way we were losing," Buringa said.

The senior backstop ensured that herself with a bullet up the middle to score Chuchna and send the Saints to the semifinals with the walk-off victory.

"Throughout my softball career we have had some pretty scrappy games," Buringa said. "But that one was something else."

Next stop now is the Class AA state semifinals against unseeded St. Agnes. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Link to full box score

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saints walk it off on this Grace Buringa single. Saints move on to the semifinals at 6 pm with a 5-4 victory. What a game. pic.twitter.com/dm5z6LPuWn — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) June 8, 2023

Wow! The Saints have tied it on this infield single from Emma Chuchna. pic.twitter.com/Qq0H99TXLk — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) June 8, 2023