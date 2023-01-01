Coaches, players reflect on Rotary Classic ending after 34-year run

ROCHESTER — It was the end of an era this past week as the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic boys and girls basketball tournaments were played for the final time.

After 34 years, the event will cease to exist. The tournament was put on by the Rochester Rotary Club and the organization cited a number of reasons for halting the event, including rising costs.

Thousands of players and coaches made countless memories at the event over the years. The format for the tournament changed several times over the decades, but several days of non-stop basketball during the holiday season at Mayo Civic Center was a constant.

A number of area coaches and players provided their thoughts on the event coming to a close.

Boys coaches, players

Jim Daly, John Marshall coach: Daly coached in the Rotary tournament in 18 of the last 19 seasons in his stints with the Rockets and at Lourdes. “It is bitter-sweet," he said. "It’s a great cause and they (the Rochester Rotary) do a lot for the community. The competition is always good so it definitely will be different next year not coming down here and playing a couple of games.”

Eric Larson, Lourdes coach: “It’s really disappointing and sad because there’s so many great memories and so much good basketball has been played here. It’s sad to see that go and it's a bummer, but we’re hoping that we can find new opportunities and find a new tradition.”

Aeron Stevens, Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior: “I grew up watching it so it’s special to be able to play in the last one. And we played in the last game, so that was fun.”

Kyle Finney, Byron coach: Finney played in the very first Rotary Holiday Classic 34 years ago when he was at Austin. “It was a big event and it was pretty cool to get invited," he said. "Even coming from Austin we stayed overnight in a hotel and we had a dinner and a dance at night. So it was a pretty big event. So to be here for the last (one) is a little bit of closure, but thanks for all the work they’ve done over the years.”

Jason Herber, Plainview-Elgin-Millville coach: “It makes me sad. I wish they would have never changed it; I wish it was a tournament format. … When it was eight teams back in the day, that was unreal. It was something I always looked forward to. Whether P-E-M is in it or not, it’s great basketball for two days. But they did a great job for all these years, I’ll give them that.”

Hunter Lorenson, Lake City junior: “It’s kind of sad, it’s been a fun tournament and I’ve played here since I was a ninth-grader. I just like the atmosphere here. A lot of our fans travel here and it’s a great atmosphere.”

Braden Markham, Mayo coach: “Mixed emotions as someone who coached and played in it. It’s tough that we can’t draw better competition down here.”

Greg Berge, Lake City coach: “We love playing here and we love playing on the court. It’s going to be different, I don’t know what we’re going to do next year so we’re trying to figure that out. It’s a special event and we’re just happy to be a part of it.”

Kaiden Peters, P-E-M senior: “It’s my first year in it personally, so I think it’s really cool. But with it ending, that’s kind of sad after 34 years.”

Girls coaches, players

Quintin Johnson, Bloomington Kennedy coach: "We definitely loved coming down here. We’ve been doing it for about the last five years. We’re sad that it is coming to an end after 34 years. It’s good for us to come down here and play some out-state teams. It is also good to come down and play in this fabulous venue; the girls get a chance to play in an arena setting. The only time you’d get this otherwise is if you get to the state tournament. ... We also do some real bonding (at the Rotary), doing activities back at the hotel. It’s a good time to do it. It’s all about bringing us all together as one."

Kendra Harvey, Byron sophomore: "I am sad. I watched these games for a long time. I’ve gone almost every year since I can remember. It’s really sad to not come here and watch all these games. We’d come and just watch all day. I’m going to miss it. ... It was cool to play against teams we’d never played against. We played against Bloomington Jefferson and Mayo last year and those are teams we never get to play against during the regular season. And playing in these kinds of arenas, it’s fun. It feels more serious. I didn’t think losing this tournament was going to happen."

Kaia Kirkeby, Mayo sophomore: "I like the Rotary because I feel like it gets us a lot more fans than some of our home games. I also like spending two days just watching a bunch of really good basketball and being here and watching guys and girls play. I’ve been doing it since I was about 5. And now I’m in the games. Last year (as a freshman) it was very nerve wracking. It felt very special. I came out there and made a bunch of mistakes because I was very excited. I had watched (the Rotary tournament) and now I’m in it. But I got better and figured it out. The atmosphere here amps you up — at least it does me personally."

Emily Bowron, Lourdes senior: "I think the biggest thing about the Rotary is the atmosphere, playing in huge arenas and having all these people come back for Christmas break to watch. It is fun seeing old teammates and friends there. And the arenas, they make you feel like you are a college or professional athlete to play in them. You are on a stage, in the spotlight. ... But I am not really surprised that this is the final year for the Rotary because I can tell that the tournament is not the same as it used to be. But at the same time, it makes me really sad that it’s over."

Andy Bromeling, Mayo coach: "It’s sad to see the Rotary tournament end; it’s been going on so long. I’ve liked the showcase of it, with it being able to match us up with really good teams. Plus, you’ve got a lot of people that just love basketball coming to watch. The Rotary tournament has also brought more exposure to the girls game, and that helps promote it."