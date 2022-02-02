College football national signing day tracker
Follow along here for updates on where Rochester-area players are heading next after signing their national letter of intent.
The 2022 college football national signing day is officially here.
High school football players across the country finalize their commitment for the next level by signing their national letter of intent on Wednesday.
Follow along here to see where area athletes area all officially heading.
With first-year coach Brian Bergstrom and new offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte, the Warriors were busy late in the recruiting period. They still snagged steals in Mayo's Cayden Holcomb and Byron's James Durst. Both of which had monster senior seasons.
🚨SIGNED🚨 Welcome to the #Wa22ior Family #GGT pic.twitter.com/YkP08qGtrA— Winona State Football (@WinonaStateFB_) February 2, 2022
🚨SIGNED🚨 Welcome to the #Wa22ior Family #GGT pic.twitter.com/56heZGu0w1— Winona State Football (@WinonaStateFB_) February 2, 2022
Rushford-Peterson's Carson Thompson has also signed with the Warriors as a walk-on.
🚨SIGNED🚨 Welcome to the #Wa22ior Family #GGT pic.twitter.com/4k1dYbhnF7— Winona State Football (@WinonaStateFB_) February 2, 2022
K-M's Donovan officially a Beaver
Matt Donovan is in the middle of a hockey season but the Kasson-Mantorville standout quarterback officially committed to play football for Bemidji State on Wednesday. Donovan finished with over 2,800 yards of total offense in helping the KoMets to the Class AAAA state title game last season.
The Beavers were Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference champions last season.
Welcome to #BeaverTe22itory, @MattDonovan22!#GrindTheAxe pic.twitter.com/ooFo8iAsdt— Bemidji State Football (@BSUBeaversFB) February 2, 2022
Donovan will be joined by Goodhue standout defensive lineman Blake Carlson.
Carlson was a three-year starter for the Wildcats on both sides of the ball and was chosen to play in the Minnesota All-Star Showcase this year.
Welcome to #BeaverTe22itory, @Kristop93303510! #GrindTheAxe pic.twitter.com/tB2kzQhijS— Bemidji State Football (@BSUBeaversFB) February 2, 2022
Northern State signs Mayo's Smith, K-M's Giesler
Noah Smith was one of the most explosive running backs in the state, averaging over seven yards per carry and an eye-popping 24 touchdowns for the Spartans. NSU envisions him as their future No. 1 back.
Welcome to Wolves Country @smith_noah20 ! #GoWolves #PrairiePack pic.twitter.com/614HMtQzxI— Northern State Football🐺 🏈 (@NSUWolves_FB) February 2, 2022
Gavin Giesler will join Smith in Aberdeen, S.D. as the Kasson-Mantorville multi-sport standout signed with NSU Wednesday. After making the switch from center to tight end, Giesler had a third of the KoMets' receiving yards in their run-heavy scheme.
Welcome to Wolves Country @giesler2022 ! #GoWolves #PrairiePack pic.twitter.com/UchGJr3Hlm— Northern State Football🐺 🏈 (@NSUWolves_FB) February 2, 2022
LeRoy-Ostrander standouts sign LOIs
LeRoy-Ostrander's Tanner Olson and Gavin Sweeney have had a memorable few months.
First they helped the Cardinals win the Nine-Man state football championship and on Wednesday signed their letter of intent to play football at the next level.
Olson will be heading to Minnesota State University Mankato, while Sweeney is set to play for Upper Iowa University.
Congrats to Gavin Sweeney and Tanner Olson for signing their National Letters of Intent to play college football. @Upper_Iowa_FB @MinnStFootball #family #lead pic.twitter.com/sPJq9SrdBZ— LeRoy-Ostrander Athletics (@GoBigRedLO) February 2, 2022
Next up we have a State Champ from our neighbors to the north! Peacocks welcome to the family @GavinSweeney24#StraightBusine22 #SLEDGE pic.twitter.com/cGzhTFXAqu— Upper Iowa Football (@Upper_Iowa_FB) February 2, 2022
JM's Ben Laack signs with Upper Iowa
Laack will join Sweeney in Upper Iowa where it appears the Peacocks are getting a steal.
Laack missed a good portion of the year for John Marshall after incurring a season-ending injury four games into the year. But the games he did play, he used all of his massive 6-4, 305-pound body to push opponents around. Laack played in the Minnesota All-Star Showcase game and was a four-year starter at JM.
Another road grader has signed to become a Peacock! We officially welcome the big fella @73_BIGBEN #StraightBusine22 #SLEDGE pic.twitter.com/GErdo9eBJW— Upper Iowa Football (@Upper_Iowa_FB) February 2, 2022
Byron's Connelly signs with Augustana
Byron force Christian Connellly signed his name to join NSIC's Augustana University.
Connelly will play D-line for the Vikings after back-to-back seasons that saw him tally 109 total tackles and 16 sacks for the Bears.
Welcome to the @GoAugie family, Christian 🖊️— Augustana Football (@AugieFB) February 2, 2022
🟡 Defensive Line
🔵 6-3 | 185
🟡 Byron, Minn. (Byron HS)
🔵 @Connelly2828
Signing Day Central ➡️ https://t.co/nPoVVNufmD#BE2TBRIGHTE2T | #BuildingChampions pic.twitter.com/jTniOwTkwa
K-M's Buchanan commits, signs with Jamestown
Brooks Buchanan became another Kasson-Mantorville player that will play at the next level after announcing his commitment and his intention to sign with NAIA University of Jamestown.
Buchanan missed the entire regular season after a scary situation that doctors originally thought was heat stroke, before he was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder.
He came back for the playoff opener and was a key piece for the KoMets, averaging 74.2 all-purpose yards per game during the the playoff stretch.
Buchanan had four NAIA offers in total before settling on the Jimmies of Jamestown, N.D.
⚫️🟠Committed⚫️🟠 @Coach_Mistro @JimmieFootball #ChopAndCarry #JimmiePride pic.twitter.com/vI6v5MOeUr— Brooks Buchanan (@KoMetBrooks27) February 2, 2022
The Jimmie Family welcomes @KoMetBrooks27 from MN to UJ. The adversity this young man has overcome is unparalleled. This dynamic player is going a big addition to our secondary. #JimmiePride#ChopAndCarry#UJ2022NSD pic.twitter.com/ozf4GMZ6Fn— Jamestown Football (@JimmieFootball) February 2, 2022
K-M's Wilke officially joins Valley City State
Kasson-Mantorville linebacker Kellen Wilke signed his LOI in December but officially became a part of Valley City State University football's class on Wednesday. The Vikings, an NAIA school in Valley City, N.D., went 8-2 overall last season. They play in the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) — the same conference as Jamestown.
WELCOME TO THE VIKING BROTHERHOOD!— VCSU Football (@VCSU_Football) February 2, 2022
Kellen Wilke - LB - Kasson-Mantorville High School - Kasson, MN@kellenwilke @KM_Activities#WEALLROW x #P2B22 pic.twitter.com/yASZ0MMYlU
CSP welcomes Mayo's Stencel
Mayo defensive back Dominic Stencel is another set to join the powerful Division II NSIC, joining Concordia University-St. Paul.
From Minnesota we welcome Dominic Stencel DB, from Rochester Mayo High School #BuildingOnTheRock pic.twitter.com/EjvVzXuKlh— CSP Golden Bears Football (@CSPBearsFB) February 2, 2022