College football national signing day tracker

The 2022 college football national signing day is officially here.

High school football players across the country finalize their commitment for the next level by signing their national letter of intent on Wednesday.

Follow along here to see where area athletes area all officially heading.

With first-year coach Brian Bergstrom and new offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte, the Warriors were busy late in the recruiting period. They still snagged steals in Mayo's Cayden Holcomb and Byron's James Durst. Both of which had monster senior seasons.

Rushford-Peterson's Carson Thompson has also signed with the Warriors as a walk-on.

K-M's Donovan officially a Beaver

Matt Donovan is in the middle of a hockey season but the Kasson-Mantorville standout quarterback officially committed to play football for Bemidji State on Wednesday. Donovan finished with over 2,800 yards of total offense in helping the KoMets to the Class AAAA state title game last season.

The Beavers were Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference champions last season.

Donovan will be joined by Goodhue standout defensive lineman Blake Carlson.

Carlson was a three-year starter for the Wildcats on both sides of the ball and was chosen to play in the Minnesota All-Star Showcase this year.

Northern State signs Mayo's Smith, K-M's Giesler

Noah Smith was one of the most explosive running backs in the state, averaging over seven yards per carry and an eye-popping 24 touchdowns for the Spartans. NSU envisions him as their future No. 1 back.

Gavin Giesler will join Smith in Aberdeen, S.D. as the Kasson-Mantorville multi-sport standout signed with NSU Wednesday. After making the switch from center to tight end, Giesler had a third of the KoMets' receiving yards in their run-heavy scheme.

LeRoy-Ostrander standouts sign LOIs

LeRoy-Ostrander's Tanner Olson and Gavin Sweeney have had a memorable few months.

First they helped the Cardinals win the Nine-Man state football championship and on Wednesday signed their letter of intent to play football at the next level.

Olson will be heading to Minnesota State University Mankato, while Sweeney is set to play for Upper Iowa University.

JM's Ben Laack signs with Upper Iowa

Laack will join Sweeney in Upper Iowa where it appears the Peacocks are getting a steal.

Laack missed a good portion of the year for John Marshall after incurring a season-ending injury four games into the year. But the games he did play, he used all of his massive 6-4, 305-pound body to push opponents around. Laack played in the Minnesota All-Star Showcase game and was a four-year starter at JM.

Byron's Connelly signs with Augustana

Byron force Christian Connellly signed his name to join NSIC's Augustana University.

Connelly will play D-line for the Vikings after back-to-back seasons that saw him tally 109 total tackles and 16 sacks for the Bears.

K-M's Buchanan commits, signs with Jamestown

Brooks Buchanan became another Kasson-Mantorville player that will play at the next level after announcing his commitment and his intention to sign with NAIA University of Jamestown.

Buchanan missed the entire regular season after a scary situation that doctors originally thought was heat stroke, before he was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder.

He came back for the playoff opener and was a key piece for the KoMets, averaging 74.2 all-purpose yards per game during the the playoff stretch.

Buchanan had four NAIA offers in total before settling on the Jimmies of Jamestown, N.D.

K-M's Wilke officially joins Valley City State

Kasson-Mantorville linebacker Kellen Wilke signed his LOI in December but officially became a part of Valley City State University football's class on Wednesday. The Vikings, an NAIA school in Valley City, N.D., went 8-2 overall last season. They play in the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) — the same conference as Jamestown.

CSP welcomes Mayo's Stencel

Mayo defensive back Dominic Stencel is another set to join the powerful Division II NSIC, joining Concordia University-St. Paul.