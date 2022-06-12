Comfere, Nicometo, Smith sprint into the limelight at state track meet

ST. MICHAEL — John Marshall boys track-and-field coach Michael Sonnabend can’t recall Rochester ever having such a flock of talented sprinters.

Never was that talent more on display than Saturday in the 200-meter dash at the Class AAA state track-and-field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The race was loaded with stars, three of them from the same city — Rochester. There was Century’s Max Comfere, John Marshall’s Michael Nicometo and Mayo’s Noah Smith. JM’s Keondre Bryant might well have been there, too, had his season not been shelved early by an injury.

After racing the boy's 100, Cenury High School's Max Confere looks to see his time during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Confere finished second with a final time of 10.62. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

Comfere, Nicometo and Smith occupied three of the top five spots when the race was done, all with sizzling times. Comfere was second in 21.21, Nicometo third in 21.23 and Smith fifth in 21.81.

Winning time belonged to Richlu Tudee of Champlin Park, in 21.13. Prior to Saturday’s competition it is believed that only seven Minnesota sprinters had ever run sub 21.24 seconds in the 200.

On Saturday, Rochester had two of them on the same night.

“No, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Sonnabend, who’s spent a lifetime in Rochester and is a JM graduate. “The competition that those three gave each other all season is pretty amazing.”

There is one among them who spent this season being an utter revelation, including to himself.

That is Century senior Comfere, who had been known as a two-time All-State soccer player, a brilliant student, and one whose talents and interests have been boundless.

This season, after being coaxed into it by friends who’d seen him resemble a greyhound on the soccer field, the sinewy 6-foot-2 Comfere finally gave track a try.

He figured he’d like it and have some talent in it. But he didn’t anticipate this.

Saturday, Comfere ran the 22nd fastest 100 time ever in the state, 10.62. That was good enough for second place, again behind Tudee by the slightest of margins (10.61).

Later, he sprinted his 4x200 relay team to a fifth-place finish, before finally ending his night with that sizzling 200 time, clocked in a stunning 21.21.

“It feels really good to be able to lay down times of that magnitude,” Comfere said. “It was a competitive field and I really enjoyed myself. In the 100, one more meter and I would have had (Tudee). It was so close.”

Comfere began his season running 100s in the 11.3 range. Because he was a novice, that turned heads.

But then, gradually, he went from promising, to a star, to borderline historic.

And now he’s likely not done running. A guy who figured to be a Division I soccer player has now turned his attention to track and field at the college level. He plans on pursuing that in the fall at renowned academic institution Columbia University in New York City.

Comfere’s quick but mega-track influence will be gone next spring in Rochester. But there’s a guy not far behind him who’s ready to pick up any slack that remains.

That is Nicometo. He, like injured teammate Bryant, isa junior and he’s got big dreams.

“I’m not finished, that’s for sure,” said the 6-3, 205-pound Nicometo. “There is a lot still to accomplish.”

Marial a high jump champ

Yaih Marial never saw this coming.

But that it did happen had him pinching himself on Saturday night. The Mayo senior was celebrating his new status — Class AAA high jump champion.

Marial made his first and only trip to state count, clearing 6-feet-6, just ahead of second-place Jamal Dixon of Moorhead (6-5).

It was a gleeful yet surreal experience for the appreciative Marial.

“It was really fun,” said Marial, who nailed 6-6 on his first try, then missed three attempts at 6-7. “I thought our section meet was a really good environment. But then you get to state and see all of the people watching. I tried not to let my nerves get to me. I had a lot of adrenaline and I think that helped me jump even better. When I get that, it pushes me.”

Notable

One of the best young athletes in Rochester, Mayo sophomore Carter Holcomb, competed in the long jump Saturday. He cleared 21-feet-7, good for seventh place. A familiar face to Holcomb won the event. That was Owatonna’s Justin Gleason, sailing 23-1 3/4.

Complete meet results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/475179/results/all