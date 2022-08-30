Commitment to Southwest State out of the way, P-E-M's Stevens has sights on big senior season

PLAINVIEW — Aeron Stevens is excited about getting a chance to play college basketball, but he has some high expectations for his senior season first.

Stevens, a 6-foot-7 forward/center from Planview-Elgin-Millville, recently announced his commitment to play men’s college basketball at Division II Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

“It's super exciting, I can’t wait for it,” Stevens said. “I just loved coaches and the campus was really awesome. It felt like a great spot and it felt like family out there.”

A number of schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference had shown interest in Stevens as he had five other offers. But he selected Southwest Minnesota State.

“His hard work really paid off,” P-E-M coach Jason Herber said. “He got several offers and I think Southwest is a great fit for him. I know their coaching staff well and they’re a great bunch of guys. They value family first and Aeron’s going to fit in great there.”

Stevens has been named All-Three Rivers Conference for the past two seasons. As a junior he helped the Bulldogs post a 28-2 record and led the team to a Class AA state ranking. He led P-E-M in scoring (17.5 points per game), rebounding (7.5 per game) and blocked shots (2.3 per game).

Stevens said he will likely be a power forward in college. He has the ability to hit shots on the inside and drive and finish at the hoop, but he also has a nice outside shooting touch.

“He can score at all three levels,” Herber said. “He’s a good 3-point shooter, he can put the ball on the floor and get to the hole. And obviously he’s got a good post game inside, so he’s a triple threat.”

Herber also said Stevens defensive play helps him stand out as he can protect the rim and has strong foot work.

Stevens played AAU basketball this summer and also attended some camps. He said his game grew in the process. He also spent time training and weight lifting and he has added about 10 pounds since a year ago and is up to just more than 200 pounds.

“I worked hard to get better so I think my game has definitely improved,” he said. “I think my athletic ability and dunking ability have improved and I’ve shot the ball a lot better recently.”

Stevens is pleased that his college commitment has been made prior to the start of his senior season. He said he can now concentrate on his senior season of basketball. He and the rest of the Bulldogs feel like they have some unfinished business after the way the 2021-22 season ended. P-E-M led Caledonia in the closing seconds of the Section 1AA title game. The Warriors then tied the game at the end of regulation and ended up winning in triple overtime.

Winning a section title is the Bulldogs' goal for the upcoming season.

“Hopefully we will go to state and make something happen,” Stevens said.

Stevens used to play football and was a quarterback. But he had to give the sport up because he is allergic to latex.

“It’s in the gear and turf so it’s better for me not to go into that,” he said.

He’s thrilled that there are no uniform or other hindrances for him in basketball.

“All the work and time he’s put in has paid off,” Herber said.”I think he’ll do great at Southwest.”