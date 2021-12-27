Competition, honor, family all fuel P-E-M's Prieto

Martin Prieto is fresh off being a massive reason that Plainview-Elgin-Millville was able to advance all the way to the state football championship game in November.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior was one of the most impactful defensive linemen in the state, finishing the season with 12 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 111 total tackles.

P-E-M didn’t win that state championship game, falling 28-21 to Dassel-Cokato. But Prieto sure did his part. In fact, he set a Prep Bowl record with 24 tackles after being moved from defensive end to linebacker in the game.

So it’s an easy assumption that football is Prieto’s No. 1 sport and maybe top passion in life.

Don’t assume. What Prieto likes best is something that’s happening right now.

“I definitely like wrestling the most because it’s just you out there,” he said. “Football is great because of all of the teamwork and bonding you do together. But for me, I like the physicality and grit of wrestling. I like that every time you’re on the mat, it is you and only you.”

And last, but certainly not least for Prieto, is the honor embedded in wrestling.

“I like that you shake hands before and after every match,” he said. “It shows humility and respect. It shows that you have to accept defeat or winning.That’s why wrestling is best.”

Prieto doesn’t come from a family of wrestlers. His parents, father Javier and mother Rosa, are Mexican immigrants, having arrived in the United States in the late 1990s without even a scant knowledge of the sport.

Rosa and Javier have four boys, Martin the youngest. All attended Plainview-Elgin-Millville, and none knew a thing about wrestling until Martin was tapped on the shoulder as a sixth-grader by current Bulldogs coach Steve Hinrichs and asked if he wanted to give the sport a try.

“Steve talked me into going out for wrestling,” Prieto said. “But I told him I’d do it for a week, not thinking I’d stick with it.”

Heavy lifter

Prieto, also an avid weightlifter since the age of 11 when he went hell-bent into reshaping what at the time was a chubby body and has never stopped, has done a lot more than just stick with wrestling. It’s become his go-to and something he’ll continue with in college, having already committed to the Rochester Community and Technical College program for next year.

And the Prieto family, they’ve evolved with Martin, all having embraced the sport. Phrases like “single-leg takedown” and “collar tie” are now regular inclusions at the dinner table. That’s even true of Rosa, who speaks almost no English.

“My mom’s favorite wrestling term is ‘pin,’ ” Martin said. “She loves that word.”

She especially loves it when Martin is doing the pinning, something he’s accomplished plenty in his five years on the P-E-M varsity. That’s been en route to putting up spectacular records, including going 35-3 last year.

But there is one thing that Prieto has not done in his time at P-E-M. That is, advance to the state tournament, something he barely missed on as a sophomore and a junior.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Martin Prieto (51) takes down Annandale’s Carson Gagnon (18) during a Class AAA state football semifinal game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

He’s taken extra steps the last year to finally get over that hump. That includes competing in the Fargo (N.D.) National Freestyle and Greco Tournament this past summer, a stop that only happens after wrestlers have first advanced in Minnesota state freestyle tournaments.

Prieto and the rest of the P-E-M wrestling team got off to a late start this season. That was due to the extended success of the Bulldogs football team. Their competitions were also late in coming when a recent snowstorm canceled a tournament in Wisconsin.

So, Prieto’s first real action happened Dec. 17-18 in what most regard as the toughest tournament annually in the state, the Minnesota Christmas Tournament at Rochester Regional Sports Center.

Out of a loaded field of 36 wrestlers in his 195-pound weight class, many from other states, Prieto finished eighth.

Prieto didn’t love his showing and he didn’t hate it.

“That was a tough start, but it was great to see that kind of competition right off the bat,” he said.

Prieto hopes it helps set him up to end his high school career with a flourish. There is one obvious thing he wants to achieve, and that is to advance to the state tournament the beginning of March.

To have not yet made it there weighs on him. But it also serves as inspiration.

“Being so close to going has been painful,” Prieto said. “But it also has given me a chip on my shoulder and helped me continue to work hard, to keep working on my craft and to do everything I can to elevate my game. I don’t want that to change. Every day, I want to show at least 1 percent improvement.”

And if a state trip doesn’t happen for Prieto this year, one thing is certain. He’ll head back to the circle after his final match and extend his hand to his opponent.

There is honor in that, and humility. It keeps this son of Mexican immigrants coming back for more.