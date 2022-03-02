Confidence sky high for Dover-Eyota heading into 'The X'

The Dover-Eyota High School wrestling team had high expectations coming into this season.

But a battle with COVID-19 midway through the year left the Eagles grounded and at one point wondering if they were going to be able to find their form once again.

Yet, this group never wavered.

"Middle of the season, we got hit with COVID," junior Gavin Gust said. "We took some bumps there. We lost to Chatfield on (Feb. 3). The next day of practice, we just sat there and talked about it and said, 'you know that doesn’t really matter. We’ll get them when it counts.'"

Dover-Eyota did just that when it knocked off the Gophers 33-30 in a thrilling Section 1A championship dual that came down to the final match. It avenged a 35-31 loss to the Gophers just two weeks prior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles are now gearing up for their first state dual tournament since 2007, taking on No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 11 a.m. Thursday in a Class A quarterfinal at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Eagles task in St. Paul will be a tough one.

B-B-E (19-1) has been ranked in the top two in Class A by The Guillotine since the beginning of the season and it has nine wrestlers individually ranked, as well. The Section 5A champions are making the program's first state tournament appearance.

“Honestly, we’re excited for that matchup with B-B-E,” D-E coach Brian Lehnertz said. “They are a great team. I feel like we have a great team. They’re strong. We’re strong. So we’re really excited for that matchup. Win or lose, I’m proud of the guys.”

The Eagles already were brimming with confidence after claiming the Section 1A team title, but are now feeling especially good after seeing seven wrestlers qualify for the Class A individual state tournament at the Section 1A individual championships last Saturday.

Three — Brodie Kellen (145), Gust (152) and Jackson Duellman (220) — won titles, while Bolton Thesing (126), Grady Eaton (132), Treyton Thesing (160) and Tyler Mix (195) placed second.

"This team was just special this year," Gust said. "That's all I have to say."

Juniors Kellen, Gust and Duellman have been great this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kellen placed fifth at 132 last season in Class A, while Gust is a two-time state medalist — finishing third at 145 last season. The two are a combined 66-6 with Gust winning 33 of his 34 matches this season.

Duellman, meanwhile, has had a memorable past couple of weeks.

He won the deciding match against Chatfield, gutting out an 11-7 decision while wrestling up a weight class against Caden Nolte to break the 30-30 tie. Last Saturday, Duellman once again had a knack for the dramatic, defeating Goodhue's Cody Lohman by a 5-3 decision with a takedown in the final 13 seconds to capture the Section 1A 220-pound title.

The Eagles then saw both Eaton and Mix win their true second-place matches to give them seven qualifiers to cap an impressive seven-day stretch.

"Credit to both of our coaches Aaron (Gust) and Brian, you know, they just all week they'd been like, we were going to team state but you guys need to keep pushing and doing this for yourselves now," Duellman said. "Really push it."

Now, the fun really begins not only for the Eagles, but for the communities of Dover and Eyota as well.

"We have so many people supporting us," Gust said. "Even everyone at school. Everyone's saying good luck to us. It means a lot."

Either way, the Eagles are hoping this trip is just the start.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're still kind of a young team and only graduating three seniors," Lehnertz said. "So we should be hopefully really tough again next year. Keep them really healthy. It's just — I'm excited because I'm basically getting everybody back. So yeah, it's very exciting."