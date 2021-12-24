Cothern, Mayo blank section rival Farmington

Rochester Mayo is heading into the holiday break on a high note.

The Spartans received another outstanding performance in goal from Tate Cothern and continued to show their offensive depth, with six players recording a point in a 3-0 shutout against Section 1AA rival Farmington on Thursday night at Graham Arena.

Cothern, a senior, stopped 40 shots and improved to 2-1-0 with his first shutout of the season. He backstopped Mayo to its fourth consecutive victory; it will take a 4-1-0 overall record into next week’s Kiwanis Festival. The Spartans open Festival play at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday against Fargo (N.D.) South at Graham Arena.

“Tate was his typical self,” Mayo coach Matt Notermann said of Cothern’s performance Thursday night. “He was a calm, cool stud.”

Chandler Dennis scored in the first period for Mayo, and Javan Hodge and Sam Jacobson added third-period goals.

Jacobson has scored in all five games this season, while Dennis scored for a third consecutive game and Hodge scored for the third time in four games.

Cothern improved his goals-against average for the season to 1.68 and his save percentage jumped to a sparkling .944.

The Spartans held Farmington scoreless on five power-play attempts.

Notermann also noted the Spartans received big-time contributions from players who didn’t show up on the scoresheet Thursday.

“Our penalty kill was outstanding,” Notermann said. “We have improved dramatically in that area over our last few times out.

“Mason Leimbek was a beast today. Multiple blocked shots, very tough and unselfish. He blocked one on the (penalty kill) with his head.”

Ryan Dripps, Frank Goodman and Will Sexton had one assist apiece.

MAYO 3, FARMINGTON 0

Farmington 0-0-0 — 0

Mayo 1-0-2 — 3

Farmington: Goalie : Nick Fuller 23 saves.

Mayo: Chandler Dennis 1 goal; Javan Hodge 1 goal; Sam Jacobson 1 goal; Ryan Dripps 1 assist; Frank Goodman 1 assist; Will Sexton 1 assist. Goalie : Tate Cothern 40 saves, shutout.

— — —

PB's 3 STARS

3. Sam Jacobson, Mayo: The Junior forward scored a goal Thursday. He has scored in all five games for Mayo this season and leads the Spartans with six goals and nine points.

2. Mason Leimbek, Mayo: The Junior forward didn't show up on the scoresheet, but he was a big reason Mayo was perfect on the penalty kill, hustling in his own zone and dropping to block shots.

1. Tate Cothern, Mayo: The senior made 40 stops in picking up his first shutout of the season.