Cotter ends La Crosse Aquinas' 63-game home winning streak

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Winona Cotter girls basketball team pulled off something historic on Tuesday night.

The Ramblers ended La Crosse Aquinas' 63-game home-court winning streak. Cotter, behind stifling defense and another beautifully balanced offensive effort, beat Aquinas 51-42.

It moved the Ramblers to 14-3 overall. Cotter has won 14 of its last 15 games, the only loss to Dover-Eyota.

Aquinas entered the game ranked second in the state in Wisconsin's fourth division. Tuesday was the first time it dropped a game on its home court since the 2016 playoffs.

Allyssa Wiliams led the Ramblers with 13 points and nine rebounds. She also hit three 3-pointers. Megan Morgan had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Sofia Sandcork had nine points and eight rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona Cotter 51, La Crosse Aquinas 42

COTTER (51)

Sera Speltz 9 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Megan Morgan 11 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Allyssa Williams 13 P, 9 R, 3 3-PT; Olivia Gardner 4 P; Ava Killian 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sofia Sandcork 9 P, 8 R.

AQUINAS (42)

Macy Donarski 15 P; Danica Silcox 3 P; Madeline Murphy 3 P, 1 3-PT; Shea Bahr 12 P, 4 3-PT; Jacy Weisbrod 9 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: COTT 31, 28.

Free throws: COTT 7-12, 8-15.

Three-point goals: COTT 6, 8.