Sports | Prep

Cotter ends La Crosse Aquinas' 63-game home winning streak

For the first time since the 2016 playoffs, La Crosse Aquinas lost a girls basketball game on its home floor. Winona Cotter did the honors.

Megan Morgan
Winona Cotter’s Megan Morgan helped lead the Ramblers past La Crosse Aquinas on Tuesday. It ended Aquinas' 63-game home winning streak.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 02, 2022 07:21 AM
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Winona Cotter girls basketball team pulled off something historic on Tuesday night.

The Ramblers ended La Crosse Aquinas' 63-game home-court winning streak. Cotter, behind stifling defense and another beautifully balanced offensive effort, beat Aquinas 51-42.

It moved the Ramblers to 14-3 overall. Cotter has won 14 of its last 15 games, the only loss to Dover-Eyota.

Aquinas entered the game ranked second in the state in Wisconsin's fourth division. Tuesday was the first time it dropped a game on its home court since the 2016 playoffs.

Allyssa Wiliams led the Ramblers with 13 points and nine rebounds. She also hit three 3-pointers. Megan Morgan had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Sofia Sandcork had nine points and eight rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona Cotter 51, La Crosse Aquinas 42
COTTER (51)
Sera Speltz 9 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Megan Morgan 11 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Allyssa Williams 13 P, 9 R, 3 3-PT; Olivia Gardner 4 P; Ava Killian 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sofia Sandcork 9 P, 8 R.
AQUINAS (42)
Macy Donarski 15 P; Danica Silcox 3 P; Madeline Murphy 3 P, 1 3-PT; Shea Bahr 12 P, 4 3-PT; Jacy Weisbrod 9 P, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: COTT 31, 28.
Free throws: COTT 7-12, 8-15.
Three-point goals: COTT 6, 8.

