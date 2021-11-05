SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Cotter's Gardner named Ms. Soccer; pack of local players make All-State teams

Winona Cotter's Olivia Gardner, who was second in the state in scoring this season, has been named Ms. Soccer in Class A.

By Post Bulletin staff report
November 05, 2021 10:27 AM
Winona Cotter’s Olivia Gardner, who is second in the state with 43 goals scored this season and helped guide her to the state semifinals, has won the Class A Ms. Soccer award.

Gardner was also among a pack of southeastern Minnesota players who’ve been named to the All-State team. It’s the fourth straight year that Gardner has made the team. A year ago, the senior attacker finished with 28 goals and 11 assists.

RELATED: Lourdes' Groven is Coach of the Year Sarah Groven, who's been at the helm of Lourdes girls soccer the last 25 years, has earned her first Class A State Coach of the Year Award.

Gardner will play soccer next year at Division II University of Mary, in Bismarck, N.D.

Among the finalists for the Class A Ms. Soccer award was Lourdes’ Lindsey Birch. Birch was a senior defender and is among the Eagles’ best all-time players.

In Class AAA, Century’s Addison Clarey was also a Ms. Soccer finalist. Chosen was Edina’s Maddie Dahlien. Clarey finished with 24 goals and 12 assists for Century. Entering the postseason, Clarey and Dahlien were tied for the Class AAA lead in goals scored. Clarey will play next year at Minnesota State, Mankato.

In boys soccer, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior defender Mark Quintero-Bungert was named a Class A Mr. Soccer finalist. Winning was Breck’s Ralph Smits. Quintero-Bungert, along with PIZM midfielder Brandt Konik, was named Class A first-team All-State. They helped lead PIZM to its first state tournament in school history.

Other southeastern Minnesota girls to make first-team Class A All-State were Lourdes junior Amelia Gossman (attacker), Cotter junior Allyssa Williams (midfielder), Dover-Eyota senior Morgan Wehseler (attacker) and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Madison Hudson (defender).

In Class AA, Kasson-Mantorville senior midfielder Halle Determan was named first-team All-State.

Among southeastern Minnesota boys, Winona senior Owen Ping (attacker) was named first-team All-State in Class AA. In Class AAA, Century’s Max Comfere (attacker) was also first-team All-State.

Here is the complete list of the Ms. and Mr. Soccer winners, southeastern Minnesota finalists for the award, as well as the first- and second-team All-State list for girls and boys.

GIRLS

CLASS A

First-team All-State

Lourdes: Lindsey Birch, sr., defender; Amelia Gossman, jr., attacker. Winona Cotter: Olivia Gardner, sr., attacker; Allyssa Williams, jr., midfielder. Dover-Eyota: Morgan Wehseler, sr., attacker. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Madison Hudson, sr, defender.

Second team All-State

Winona Cotter: Ava Killian, so., attacker. Lourdes: Grace Buntrock, jr., defender. Dover-Eyota: Madison Harden, jr., attacker. La Crescent-Hokah: Maya Bubbers, jr., defender. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Makadyn Gust, so., goalie.

Ms. Soccer: Olivia Gardner, Winona Cotter. Finalist: Lindsey Birch, Lourdes.

CLASS AA

First team All-State

Kasson-Mantorville: Halle Determan, sr., midfielder.

Second team All-State

Byron: Briella Babcock, sr., midfielder. Kasson-Mantorville: Elle Hager, sr., midfielder. Winona: Faith Quinn, so., midfielder. Red Wing: Lillie Sonju, jr., midfielder.

Ms. Soccer: Cat Duffy-Shaw, Holy Angels.

CLASS AAA

First team All-State

Century: Addison Clarey, sr., attacker.

Ms. Soccer: Maddie Dahlien, Edina. Finalist: Addison Clarey, Century.

BOYS

CLASS A

First team All-State

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Brandt Konik, jr., midfielder; Mark Quintero-Bungert, sr., defender.

Second team All-State

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Drew Christopherson, sr., attacker. Caledonia: Austin Meyer, sr., midfielder. Lourdes: Trent Neff, sr., midfielder; McKaid Schotzko jr., defender. La Crescent/Hokah Joey Schreier, sr. midfielder.

Mr. Soccer: Ralph Smits, Breck. Finalist: Mark Quintero-Bungert, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

CLASS AA

First team All-State

Winona: Owen Ping, sr., attacker.

Second team All-State

Byron: Ethan Klein, sr., defender. Austin: Poe Reh, sr., defender.

Mr. Soccer: Carter Hermanson, Holy Angels.

CLASS AAA

First team All-State

Century: Max Comfere, sr., attacker.

Second team All-State

Century: Rivaldo Pena, sr., midfielder.

Mr. Soccer: Sideke Jabateh, Park Center.

