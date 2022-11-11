Cotter's visionary one, Allyssa Williams, is PB Girls Soccer Player of the Year

WINONA — What drew Allyssa Williams to soccer was that older sister Aubrey didn’t like the game.

Naturally, then, Allysa would love it.

“I think I was 3 or 4 when I first started to play soccer,” said Allyssa, Winona Cotter’s dazzling senior midfielder and this year a top-five finalist for the state’s Ms. Soccer award. “My sister was doing YMCA club soccer but had just quit, so I wanted to join. I figured that maybe I’d like it if she hated it. We’re two pretty different people.”

The Ramblers senior, known for her exquisite soccer-field vision and ability to anticipate plays before they happen, was anticipating correctly even as a 3 year old.

Soccer would be her thing, with an exclamation mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams, who on Wednesday committed to play soccer at Division II St. Cloud State University, just completed her second consecutive season of being named first-team All-State. She did that while melding a Cotter team into greatness despite it having graduated 11 players from the year before, when it reached the state tournament.

Williams also finishes her high school career with another distinction. A varsity player since the seventh grade, Williams is our Post Bulletin 2022 Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The award is hers after scoring 21 goals and dishing out 15 assists in guiding Cotter to a 14-3-1 record this season. It also comes after routinely being the happiest, most positive person on the pitch.

The latter is a natural for her.

Winona Cotter's Allyssa Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“Soccer has always felt like a family thing to me,” said Williams, also a standout basketball player. “There are 11 people on the field and you can’t (have success) with just one. That’s the biggest part for me. Plus, I’ve always loved kicking the ball in the net and all the little parts of soccer that go with it.”

Also natural for Williams is that ability to see things before they happen. In terms of a single skill, it’s the one that separates her most.

The benefactors were her teammates. She lined them up with one ideal scoring chance after another.

Just ask Ava Killian, who finished this season with 21 goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Allyssa’s ability to read the field is insane,” Killian said. “She sees things before her opponent sees them. Her footwork is unmatched and she always plays with her head up. She has put in so many hours of practice, that she can do those things.”

Williams acknowledges that some of her clairvoyant abilities come naturally. But they have also been trained.

Much of her training comes from being in front of the television, watching professional players do their thing. She’s learned a lot from those pros.

Winona Cotter's Allyssa Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I can anticipate what the best pass will be before others can see it,” Williams said. “I got some of that from watching a lot of soccer over the years, watching the best of the best play the game. They know what the right choices are. But when I see them make a mistake, I learn from that, too.”

It marks the second straight year a Cotter player has been the Post Bulletin Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Last season, the award went to since-graduated Olivia Gardner, who had 43 goals and was named the state’s Ms. Soccer for Class A.

Historically, Williams is right there with her. Williams is first in Cotter history in career assists with 76 and second behind Gardner in goals with 86.

But where she likely stands alone is her love for the game, her teammates and all that soccer has brought her.

It’s been an infectious appreciation and one that will forever register above all else for Cotter coach Marie Barrientos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams simply has a way.

“Allyssa has always had a very positive, fun-loving, team-first attitude,” Barrientos said. “Even as a youngster, 10 or 11 years old, she had that. She has a goofy side that makes her relatable to other kids. She has a soft side and fun-loving side that you can see from her in the fitness center, on the bus and at school. Kids gravitate to her because she has such a way about her.”

All of the joy and kindness that Williams exhibited helped foster a rollicking, get-along soccer environment at Cotter practices and games. It made the Ramblers better.

In the soccer "off-season," Williams was a continuous soccer “worker,” getting after it in the spring and summer with a smile on her face and teammates joining her in the “work.”

Fellow star Killian lauded Williams’ impact.

“She is always so positive, on and off the field, and a great leader,” Killian said. “Playing with her makes you a better player, just by being around her. She always challenges you to be the best you can be. She was a great role model for me and all of us.”

Winona Cotter's Allyssa Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Winona Cotter's Allyssa Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin